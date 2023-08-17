LETTER FROM BISHOP STEWART RUCH

While this is difficult news, I am thankful that we are engaged in a canonical process that is moving forward. I am relieved that there will be an occasion to hear all sides and gain some resolution after two years. It is my desire to walk in openness and humility. Please keep me in your prayers!

As I am informed of what to expect in this trial, I will remain in dialogue with the Bishop's Council, clergy, and leaders and communicate with you as much as possible. Please bring your concerns to your clergy, vestry, or parish councils, who will offer care in every way possible. I am so thankful for your faithfulness in praying for healing for all and for the Lord's leading during this painful season.

Please pray for everyone involved in these proceedings. And pray that, in the meantime, our diocesan churches receive God's blessing as they continue to carry out their Gospel work.

Yours in Christ,

+Stewart