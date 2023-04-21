Lambeth Palace statement on GAFCON IV Kigali Commitment

"At the ACC-18 meeting -- which was attended by primates, bishops, clergy and laity from 39 of the 42 Anglican provinces -- there was widespread support for working together patiently and constructively to review the Instruments of Communion, so that our differences and disagreements can be held together in unity and fellowship. Archbishop Justin Welby has welcomed this decision -- just as he also welcomed last year's decision by the Church of England's General Synod to give the Anglican Communion a greater voice on the body that nominates future Archbishops of Canterbury.

"The Archbishop continues to be in regular contact with his fellow Primates and looks forward to discussing this and many other matters with them over the coming period. Meanwhile the Archbishop continues to pray especially for Anglicans who face poverty, conflict, famine, discrimination and persecution around the world, and Anglican churches who live and minister in these contexts. Continuing to walk together as Anglicans is not just the best way to share Christ's love with a world in great need: it is also how the world will know that Jesus Christ is sent from the Father who calls us to love one another, even as we disagree."

END