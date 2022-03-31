LAMBETH PALACE: Primates Issue Communique

3. This meeting was our first opportunity to gather in-person since the

Primates' Meeting in Jordan in January 2020. We have benefited from

meeting online twice since then, but we wish to express how wonderful it is

to be able to meet, once again, face to face.

4. We deeply regret that, because of the continuing effects of Covid in parts of

the world, some of our number could not gather in person. We are

particularly aware of the situation in the Province of Melanesia, where

Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands are experiencing, for the first time, a

severe outbreak of Covid. We pray for them and all who have suffered and

who continue to suffer or grieve as a result of the pandemic.

5. We are thankful that many primates who could not join in person were

able to join the meeting online for our business sessions. We look forward

to the time when we can all gather safely.

6. We continue to lament the absence from our meetings of three primates

who choose to stay away. Our reflections, deliberations and fellowship are

diminished by their absence. We miss them and their prayerful wisdom,

and we long for the time when we will all meet together.

7. The prime purpose of our meeting was to pray and reflect together on our

identity in Christ in an attitude of pilgrimage. The Archbishop of

Canterbury offered us biblical reflections on leadership from John's Gospel

and we reflected on the capacity and ability of our global Communion,

working together, to meet the many challenges facing the world at this

time.

8. Our Bible studies on 1 Peter helped us to prepare for the Lambeth

Conference, which will take place in Canterbury in July and August this

year. We were given a presentation outlining the programme for the

Conference. After a two-year delay due to Covid restrictions, we are excited

about gathering together in person with more than 700 other bishops of the

Anglican Communion for prayer, Bible study, fellowship, and

encouragement. Our hope and prayer is that our time in Canterbury will

produce fruit that will enable the Anglican Communion to live as "God's

church for God's world".

9. We were conscious that, as we gathered in London, many people in the

world are in a time of turmoil. We are particularly aware of the

humanitarian crisis and other catastrophic effects of Russia's invasion of

Ukraine. We call for an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian

troops from Ukraine. We know, from our experience in the different parts

of the world we are from, that conflict causes lasting damage. The longer a

war goes on, the longer it takes to heal shattered relationships and bring

about reconciliation.

10. We are also aware of conflicts in many other parts of the world, including

Afghanistan, Eritrea, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Mali, Congo, the Holy Land,

Myanmar, Bangladesh, Central America, and South Sudan, and many

others; and terrorism in Mozambique. These have forced many people to

flee their homes. We recognise the plight of refugees, migrants, and

displaced people around the world as one of the major tragedies of our

time. We pray for peace and urge those with the ability to do so to bring

about justice, sanctuary, and reconciliation.

11. We are also aware of the worsening disaster of climate change and its

effects on millions of people around the world -- not least the thousands of

people in Madagascar and Mozambique, where four cyclones in two

months have resulted in thousands of people being made homeless, and

infrastructures and crops destroyed. Environmental damage affects the

most vulnerable people in the world, including indigenous peoples who are

affected by the exploitation of forests and others natural resources. We

urge an end to the destruction of the Amazon from mining and logging.

12. During our meeting, we discussed proposals from the Church of England

for greater Anglican Communion involvement in the choice of future

Archbishops of Canterbury, and the large majority of the primates were

generally supportive of the direction of travel.

13. As we gathered we were able to talk and hear about the burdens we each

face in our provinces and home regions.

14. We reiterate that the Episcopal / Anglican Province of Alexandria, spread

across 10 countries in North Africa and the Horn of Africa, is a full member

Church of the Anglican Communion. The Diocese of Egypt is an integral

constituent part of this Church. We stand with Archbishop Samy Fawzy

Shehata and support him and the Diocese of Egypt in their efforts to

maintain the legal recognition in Egypt of the Episcopal / Anglican Province

of Alexandria.

15. We are concerned by the unilateral decision to construct the Grand

Ethiopian Dam and the potential for water shortage in Egypt and Sudan

that may result from it. We strongly believe the Blue Nile is God's gift to the

countries through which it flows and should therefore be a reason for

cooperation between Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt to achieve sustainable

development. We wish to appeal to the three countries to resume, with

good will, their negotiations immediately to ensure a fair distribution of the

water of the Blue Nile.

16. We are also concerned at the continuing misuse of blasphemy laws in

Pakistan to unfairly target religious minorities, including Christians. The

laws are being used to defend malicious prosecutions, beatings, and the

forced conversion and "marriages" of young girls. We appeal to the

government of Pakistan to bring about legislative change to outlaw these

abuses.

17. We are concerned by the increasing use of "fake news" and false reporting.

Such practices have a dangerous impact on democratic processes and can

be used to defend unjust wars and conflicts. We call on everyone --

especially politicians, campaigners and all Christian people -- to reflect on

the commandment not to bear false witness and to adopt this

commandment when making public statements.

18. The post-covid and war-generated rise in prices of basic necessities is a

great concern for the primates in its impact for the poor. We are alarmed

by increasing levels of hunger in the world. Eating is a human right and it

is a Christian duty to ensure that all are fed. We call on governments and

civil society organisations around the world to prioritise food security and

distribution to ensure that all have access to food. The need is urgent.

Hungry people can't wait.

19. At our last in-person meeting, we had the privilege of visiting the Holy

Land Institute for the Deaf in Jordan and were inspired by the work of the

staff there. We are grateful for the gracious hospitality of the Hashemite

Kingdom of Jordan, the Episcopal Province of Jerusalem and the Middle East.

20. We were deeply disappointed not to meet in Rome, but we leave London

refreshed and spiritually renewed, thankful for the opportunity to connect

again with each other. As we return to our home Churches, we do so

knowing that we will gather again, soon, with our brother and sister

bishops at the Lambeth Conference. We encourage all bishops in the

Anglican Communion to attend this important gathering.

21. We are very grateful to the staff from the Anglican Communion Office and

Lambeth Palace who provided practical support to our meeting; and to the

Community of St Anselm and the Chemin Neuf Community who

surrounded us with prayer.

22. We return to our Churches and dioceses conscious of the calling that is

given to us by God, through Jesus Christ, and of our need for grace. We

have reflected on the servant leadership of Christ and our own roles as

shepherds of his flock, and on St Peter's exhortation to "tend the flock of

God that is in your charge, exercising the oversight, not under compulsion

but willingly, as God would have you do it" (1 Peter 5.2).

END