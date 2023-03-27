KENYA'S ANGLICAN CHURCH CLERIC MOVES TO LONDON TO TAKE UP ACC POST

The announcement was posted on the social media pages of the All-Saints' Cathedral, Nairobi.

"Join us in celebrating the next chapter of leadership as the All-Saints' Cathedral Provost transitions to the role of Advisor on Anglican Communion Affairs in London," it said.

The Cathedral noted that Wainaina has served for 13 years, saying he will leave behind a legacy of "strong leadership, a robust pulpit ministry and steadfast discipleship."

"Thank you for your dedicated leadership in serving the All Saints' Cathedral family and Congratulations on your new role," it said.

Wainaina has served as vicar, archdeacon, assistant provost and Provost.

He has been serving in the position of Provost since December 2013.

He was ordained at the Nakuru Diocese in 1996 and has served in the church for the past 25 years.

Wainaina holds a Diploma in Divinity from St. Paul's Theological College in Kapsabet and bachelor's degree in divinity from St. Paul's University Limuru.

He has a Master of Science degree in Education and Training for Development from the University of Reading in England.

He also holds a Doctor of Ministry degree from Asbury Theological Seminary in Kentucky.

Wainaina is married to Beatrice Waithira and they have three children.

VOL FOOTNOTE: The Anglican Church of Kenya's Archbishop the Most Rev. Jackson Ole Sapit recently lashed out at Justin Welby the Archbishop of Canterbury over same sex blessings. https://virtueonline.org/kenya-anglican-primate-lashes-out-archbishop-canterbury-over-same-sex-blessings The Anglican Church of Kenya is a member of the Global South and the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) which has broken away from Canterbury and will no longer recognize the Instruments of Communion; so why is one of their leading clerics taking up a position in the Anglican Communion office? One source told VOL that money was a big issue. "Poaching with a purpose," one prominent cleric noted. Both TEC and Trinity Wall Street is using money to wean African bishops and leaders away from GAFCON with money. In 2002, a South Sudanese bishop, the Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo, was named the next Secretary General of the Anglican Communion. Bishop Anthony Poggo was the former Bishop of Kajo-Keji in the Episcopal Church of South Sudan. He was the Archbishop of Canterbury's Adviser on Anglican Communion Affairs. Both appointees are thought to be doctrinally conservative on sexuality issues. Nonetheless these two appointments are troubling as both Kenya and South Sudan are in the forefront of the struggle to renew Anglicanism across the globe.