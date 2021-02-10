KENYA: Anglican Archbishop irked by politicians

He has asked leaders to tone down on the current political rhetoric in the country, saying it was wrong for political leaders to put the entire country in a campaign mood with the general election 18 months away.

Clashes among politicians at all levels in the country are very common in the east African country.

A Kenya news agency has quoted the archbishop as saying, "As a Church we are wondering why the rush. The political temperature is escalating at a very early stage yet we have a year and a half before we go to the ballot."

He urged politicians to instead use the remaining time to deliver on their pledges and desist from the constant politicking. ''All political leaders starting from the ward representatives to the president made pledges to Kenyans and they should focus and deliver on services before their term comes to an end," noted Ole Sapit.

Addressing the press at Makueni ACK Christian and Social Training Centre in Mwaani where he presided over a graduation of clerics, the head of the Anglican Church also condemned the incident in Kisii County where two Members of Parliament (MPs) fought early this week. He said it was saddening that the MPs, Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Simba Arati (Dagoretti North) engaged in a scuffle in the full glare of the public.

"It is unfortunate that honorable members of the National Assembly exchanged kicks and blows at a funeral," said the archbishop. He called for restraint and tolerance among politicians, saying such acts risks putting the country in a precarious situation. He also cautioned against the use of abusive language, saying leaders should be civil.

He said that leaders must sell their agenda without resorting to insults because abusive language will not solve the problems Kenyans are facing.

