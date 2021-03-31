• Both the Anglican Church in North America and the Church of Nigeria are

committed to Lambeth 1998 resolution 1.10

• Both churches are committed to the Jerusalem Declaration (2008)

• Both churches uphold the teachings of the Bible on Hum an Sexuality and Marriage

• Both churches are committed to honouring and blessing each other

With this recent development comes an opportunity to look again at the Lambeth 1998 Resolution 1:10 and the Jerusalem Declaration 2008 primarily because the churches are now led by second and even third generation of bishops and Primates who were not part of the discussion. GAFCON, provides the Biblical framework, context, and relationships that allow us to have robust discussion. With strength of relationship and shared Biblical commitment, we now have a unique chance to refresh our collective memory, so as to renew and

strengthen our commitment to those Resolutions as those genuinely resolved to walk together in the 'faith which was once and for all delivered to the Saints'.

Together we affirm the transforming power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for all people who hear and respond to its clear teaching. Our task is to continue leading people in a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and disciple them in the Christian faith.

All Biblical Christians and those seeking to learn about Jesus and faithfully follow his call on their lives are welcome to join and worship God in churches in both of our Provinces.

Archbishop Foley Beach Primate

Anglican Church in North America

Archbishop Henry Ndukuba Primate

Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)

Heavenly Father, you have made us for yourself, and our hearts are restless until they rest in you: Look with compassion upon the heartfelt desires o f your servants, and purify our disordered affections, that we may behold your eternal glory in the face of Christ Jesus; who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen