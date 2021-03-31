- Home
Joint Primate Statement from Abp. Foley Beach & Abp. Henry Ndukuba
GAFCON NEWS
31st March 2021
For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes: first to the Jew, then to the Gentile. For in the gospel the righteousness of God is revealed--a righteousness that is by faith from first to last, just as it is written: "The righteous will live by faith." Romans 1:16-17)
A teaching document titled "Sexuality and Identity: A Pastoral Statement from the College of Bishops" was released on 19 January 2021 by the Anglican Church in North America.
Engagement with the Pastoral Statement in the media has generated the current debate. Now, having deliberated together we acknowledge
• Both the Anglican Church in North America and the Church of Nigeria are
committed to Lambeth 1998 resolution 1.10
• Both churches are committed to the Jerusalem Declaration (2008)
• Both churches uphold the teachings of the Bible on Hum an Sexuality and Marriage
• Both churches are committed to honouring and blessing each other
With this recent development comes an opportunity to look again at the Lambeth 1998 Resolution 1:10 and the Jerusalem Declaration 2008 primarily because the churches are now led by second and even third generation of bishops and Primates who were not part of the discussion. GAFCON, provides the Biblical framework, context, and relationships that allow us to have robust discussion. With strength of relationship and shared Biblical commitment, we now have a unique chance to refresh our collective memory, so as to renew and
strengthen our commitment to those Resolutions as those genuinely resolved to walk together in the 'faith which was once and for all delivered to the Saints'.
Together we affirm the transforming power of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for all people who hear and respond to its clear teaching. Our task is to continue leading people in a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and disciple them in the Christian faith.
All Biblical Christians and those seeking to learn about Jesus and faithfully follow his call on their lives are welcome to join and worship God in churches in both of our Provinces.
Archbishop Foley Beach Primate
Anglican Church in North America
Archbishop Henry Ndukuba Primate
Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion)
Heavenly Father, you have made us for yourself, and our hearts are restless until they rest in you: Look with compassion upon the heartfelt desires o f your servants, and purify our disordered affections, that we may behold your eternal glory in the face of Christ Jesus; who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen