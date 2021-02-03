JAMAICA: Two men charged with Anglican priest's murder in Chapelton, Clarendon last year

Allegations are that about 4:30 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 the two accused men and Lewis got in an argument, during which a piece of furniture was used to strike Lewis on the head.

The men then reportedly stole a desktop computer, a tablet and a Samsung A10 smartphone and a 2018 Hyundai Creta motorcar from the clergyman's house.

An investigation was launched, which lead to the arrest of the suspects late in January.

The police are finalising a date for the men to appear in court.