JAMAICA: Two men charged with Anglican priest's murder in Chapelton, Clarendon last year
3 February 2021

Two men have been charged by the Major Investigation Division (MID) team in Clarendon for the murder of 36-year-old Anglican priest, Reverend Father Larius Lewis of Chapelton in the parish last year.

Charged are 22-year-old Lloyd Thompson, otherwise called 'Danjay', and 20-year-old Tafari Wilson, both of Roxborough district in Clarendon.

Allegations are that about 4:30 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 the two accused men and Lewis got in an argument, during which a piece of furniture was used to strike Lewis on the head.

The men then reportedly stole a desktop computer, a tablet and a Samsung A10 smartphone and a 2018 Hyundai Creta motorcar from the clergyman's house.

An investigation was launched, which lead to the arrest of the suspects late in January.

The police are finalising a date for the men to appear in court.

