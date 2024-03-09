ISRAEL WOULD NOT EXIST IF HAMAS OR IRAN EVER HAD ITS WAY

However much you make dislike Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, (and many American Jews would like to see him gone), the fact remains Israel is going nowhere regardless of who is in power.

IDF leaders have made it clear that they are ready to take on Hezbollah (seriously), if Iran keeps using them as a proxy for the ongoing struggle to bring down Israel.

Yelling ceasefire at a critical moment when Hamas is about to be defeated, would be like the British and American forces in 1945 having crossed the English Channel and heading to Germany, reaching the border of France and Germany, and announcing they had done enough and Hitler could keep his forces, and then turn around and head home.

Or Saddam Hassan being hauled out of his bunker screaming, "we need to negotiate."

All the UN resolutions and cries of cease-fire from multiple nations, including and especially South Africa, is not going to work. Israel is not going to let defeat be snatched from the jaws of victory.

Screaming about the rising death toll, is psychological warfare. Did we hear complaints when the Turkish army killed an estimated 1.2 million Armenians? Did we hear cries of Turkish genocide?

Civilian casualties outnumbered battlefield deaths during World War II, as combatants bombed major cities. Between 1990 and 2000, civilians accounted for 90 percent of the world's four million war-related deaths.

Bear also in mind that Israel, if it so chose, could wipe out the whole of Gaza with half a dozen well placed bombs. Instead, they are performing targeted killings, narrowly on tunnels and specific Hamas leaders and their terrorist followers.

Military experts say that Israel is sacrificing the lives of its soldiers by choosing not to flatten Gaza (as Hamas would do to Tel Aviv if it could) and to do targeted killings of terrorists. Experts also say that the IDF is more careful to protect civilian lives than any army in history.

(As an aside, the doctors and nurses at the Anglican hospital in Ahli which was briefly occupied by the IDF, were released to continue their work, when they said they were Christians.)

Both the Arab world and Iran still have only a 'One-State Solution' for the 'Israel Problem.' It is a 'solution' that eliminates Israel altogether, a physical solution, a 'Final Solution.'

Official Arab maps of 'Palestine' (PNA and Hamas) show the prospective Arab State comprising all of the West Bank (Judea/Samaria), all of Gaza and all of Israel. They knowingly exclude any references to a Jewish population and list 'holy sites' of Christians and Muslims only," writes Louis Rene Beres, in jurist.org

Hamas and Hezbollah take their orders from the Iranian clerics who have never made any apologies for their repeated calls for the total and complete destruction of Israel.

A future Palestinian state would be a lawless and militarized state. Such a state on Israel's doorstep would pose a direct and grave threat to Israel's existence and actually facilitate the mission of the Iranian regime and its terror proxies to murder more Jews.

Israel cannot and will not let that happen. They have survived three holocausts, the most recent was the severest. And they will survive this present nightmare regardless of what the world thinks or does. They will never be destroyed. For it is written.

END