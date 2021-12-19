INDIA: Anglican Ad pushes false claim of GAFCON inspired conference

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

December 19, 2021

An advertisement pushing a GAFCON conference featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fake. It was distributed by a splinter Anglican group trying to embarrass and capitalize on the global orthodox Anglican movement.

The ad was allegedly instigated by Archbishop and Primate John Sathiyakumar of the Chennai-based Communion of Evangelical Episcopal Churches (CEEC), an Anglican jurisdiction not recognized by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Lambeth Conference or GAFCON, the Global Anglican Future Conference. The ad is causing acute embarrassment to GAFCON, which has roundly condemned the ad and conference it purports to support.

The ad incensed many Indian Christians who were very disturbed that the Indian PM Modi was headlined as guest of honor. He is accused of turning a blind eye to brutal attacks against religious minorities like Christians. One source in India said, "Modi represents widespread persecution of Christians. Most churches have decided not to have anything to do with the ruling party at this time of the year."