Global Christian Leaders Would See Israel Driven Out of Existence If War Stopped Now

Using Ramadan and Easter as high holy days for a ceasefire, the Christian leaders naively believe that Palestinians of good will, will see the light, sit down with their Israeli brothers and sisters, and negotiate a peace that will last until the next genocidal attack on Jews.

Under the guise of peace, these leaders are promoting war and the continued slaughter of innocents, writes Eugene Korn, an ethicist living in Israel.

"A permanent ceasefire today would leave Hamas in power and free to continue its violent assault on the State of Israel, its citizens, and any prospects for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The letter conveniently never mentions the cause of the war, namely Hamas' barbaric slaughter, rape, beheading and kidnapping of more than 1,300 innocent Israelis on October 7, writes Korn.

Should a permanent ceasefire stave off its defeat, Hamas will repeat its massacre "time and again in order to achieve its aim of the complete destruction of Israel," as the high Hamas official, Ghazi Hamad has said.

The liberal mind never quite grasps the reality and depth of evil. The world is made up good guys and bad guys, but in this case the so-called bad guys, Israel, happen to be the good guys trying to eradicate the very evil forces that started this war. By not even mentioning Hamas in their letter, the liberal elitists are able to plead the case for the Gazan people even though most of them reject Hamas's political leadership!

A wartime opinion poll among Palestinians shows a rise in support for Hamas, which appears to have ticked up even in the devastated Gaza Strip, and an overwhelming rejection of Western-backed President Mahmoud Abbas, with nearly 90% saying he must resign.

An earlier poll was taken revealing that 25 percent of Gazans supported the repressive Hamas regime and 72 percent believed that the Hamas government was corrupt.

Why do we never read these figures?

But it is not only Jews who suffer, so do Christians. Hamas are equal opportunity haters. In 2007, there were 3,000 Christians living in Gaza, today after 17 years of Hamas rule, there are fewer than 1,000 Christians left in Gaza. Hamas destroyed the only Christian bookstore in Gaza, burning it down and killing its owner. The Muslim Brotherhood has never been known for tolerance. In fact, Hamas's vision is for Islamists to subdue the entire world including these treacherous Christians.

The recent eruption of the caliphate loving ISIS (another branch of radical Islam) in Russia, is but a foretaste of world domination by Islam, while Justin Welby the Archidiot of Canterbury sips tea with Islamic leaders bent on his and our destruction. See here: https://www.thejc.com/news/archbishop-of-canterbury-hosts-hardline-islamists-for-tea-and-cake-xdp8b9as

And yet these American liberals which includes, of course, the American Episcopal presiding Bishop Michael Curry, want a permanent ceasefire that would in time, see the destruction of Israel.

There are times when barbarism and evil can only be met with force. Had the British and Americans stopped at the borders of Germany, the Holocaust would have gone on and on.

Hamas must be stopped even if world opinion is against Israel. Israel cannot allow even a remnant of Hamas to exist. It is clear that the hostages will never be released because it is not in Hamas' best interests. By dragging out the war (in or out of hospitals) they are winning the global PR campaign aided and abetted by western religious leaders who should know better, but clearly don't.

Rafah remains the last Hamas stronghold in Gaza. In breaking the stranglehold Israel will at last be free of one of the most hate-filled groups on earth. Inevitably other Islamic groups will arise, Iran will see to that. But for now, Israel stands on the cusp of victory. It should not be denied the final showdown.

