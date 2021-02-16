Gene Robinson Wants "Grace" and "Healing" in the Church on His Terms

Of course, it could not possibly be Robinson who is wrong, but Max Lucado who, after he preached and felt the wrath of TEC's pansexual community, promptly apologized for a sermon he preached 17 years ago about homosexual marriage. Lucado made no mention of homosexuality in his sermon. No matter, he was shamed into apologizing, a singular cowardly act, but it put Robinson back in the driver's seat. He could now look down on Lucado as a penitent who needs forgiveness from Robinson. And what the blazes is "God's self"? Does God have a self apart from Himself? No. They are not separate identities. God is, He does not have a separate self that can be moved with the times, because Robinson would like it so.

Of course, Lucado's position was not wrong, it is affirmed by 2,000 years of Scripture and church teaching. No matter, Lucado fell prey to woke culture on homosexuality, and groveled before Robinson, Susan Russell, (a lesbian priest) Washington Bishop Mariann Budde and cathedral Dean Randy Hollerith.

Robinson talked of "the importance of seeking forgiveness but also engaging others with grace." So, who is forgiving whom and engaging with grace the now former bishop of Albany William Love, who was not so gracefully kicked to the curb by a hung "jury" and a Presiding Bishop, because he refused to uphold General Convention Resolution B012 demanding homosexual marriage!

Robinson participated in a service at Washington National Cathedral that left some LGBTQI Episcopalians disappointed and hurt, he told us.

Why? Their behavior and lifestyle were not even mentioned by Lucado, so to "get him" they dragged up a 17-year-old sermon, put him on cyber trial, beat him up and forced an apology out of him, all in the name of grace and healing. He should have stuck to his guns. He cowardly, did not.

The backlash against Lucado was predictable, of course. Never allow an opportunity to pass you by when you can lash out at an orthodox believer who disagrees with you, but who does not hate you. Homophobia, diversity, and lacking in inclusion trip off the tongue like wine from an open vat.

Robinson and one of his cyber pals discussed the "deep wounds" and "divisions" in the church that the controversy's fallout has revealed, as well as ways to balance accountability with reconciliation.

So, who caused these "deep wounds" and "divisions" in the Episcopal Church? It certainly wasn't orthodox folk who only wanted to affirm what scripture teaches which is that homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom. Is Robinson balancing accountability with reconciliation found in the pages Scripture? Of course not.

In truth, the controversy was short-lived because Lucado is not an Episcopalian. And right away Robinson shouted "we won" and "we know how this will end." It will end with his Church dying. Orthodox Anglicans also know how it will end, it will end with believers hearing "Well done, good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of your master," while the other crowd will hear "depart from me I never knew you."

"I happen to believe that God is still revealing God's self, and we got a lot of things wrong, from the church's complicity in slavery to its historic intolerance of LGBTQ people," said Robinson.

God will reveal nothing that is not found in Holy Scripture, it is the Church's final authority, the absolute benchmark of God's revealed will. Anything "new" must be tested against what has been revealed, and God has not changed his mind about sexual activity, no matter how many people break the divine rules. That applies as much to Robinson as it does to Ravi Zacharias or Archbishop Stanley Ntagali.

Repairing that damage, he added, "needs to be sacrificial. It needs to cost something. Sometimes it costs money. Sometimes it costs time. And sometimes it costs us whatever happens when we realize and then own up to having been wrong."

REALLY. And who will repair the damage Robinson and his ilk have caused to the Episcopal Church...the loss of over 100,000 Episcopalians resulting in the formation of the ACNA following his consecration, the loss of millions of dollars in income and property losses to both sides. Is he telling us that all the damage is done by those who hold to biblically revealed truth and not his progressive revisionist views? It has cost Robinson nothing. He has walked away with accolades from the Church with plaudits for his 'coming out' and his 'honesty'.

Of course, the cathedral's dean, the Very Rev. Randy Hollerith, and Washington Bishop Mariann Budde apologized after some LGBTQ Episcopalians expressed outrage and pain over Lucado's invitation. They will host a public discussion on healing for LGBTQ Episcopalians to double down on their aggrieved minority.

The deeper truth is that what Robinson and his ilk are doing, knowing that they have won the culture wars, is hammering the nail deeper into the corpse. They know full well that the body is dead.

Robinson talked about his current role as vice president of religion for the Chautauqua Institution, where he invites guest preachers who make up "a wide spectrum of people, including conservative evangelicals, and some of them are clearly not where I would want them to be in terms of their attitudes towards LGBTQ people."

This is not about "attitude", it is about theology and ethics. It is about "sound teaching", none of which interests Robinson. Robinson wants his behavior not only approved, but brokered into the church. He wants to be worshipped and adored and to have the canons of the Church changed to suit his sexual proclivities. Robinson is sounding a lot like Louie Crew all over again. If the canons are changed, those who oppose him will be shamed and tossed out of the Church. Just ask Bishop Bill Love.

