GAFCON statement on Michael Nazir-Ali's move to Rome

Michael is a gift to the global Church, and he has shared with me his willingness to continue to assist the Gafcon movement in any way that might be suitable. While we are still exploring what this might look like, in the near term we look forward to continuing to partner with him in support of the suffering church. Please continue to keep Gafcon, the Nazir-Alis, and the whole Church in your prayers.

The Most Rev. Dr. Foley Beach

Chairman, Global Anglican Future Conference

Archbishop and Primate, Anglican Church in North America