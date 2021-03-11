- Home
GAFCON Establishes Beach Head on Isle of Wight
GAFCON IOW
PRESS RELEASE
March 11, 2021
This week GAFCON IOW (Isle of Wight, UK) was launched. This is a local expression of a global movement, and the Steering Committee are thrilled to be under the umbrella of the largest Anglican movement in the world.
The GAFCON movement is a global family of authentic Anglicans standing together to retain and restore the Bible to the heart of the Anglican Communion. Our mission is to guard the unchanging, transforming Gospel of Jesus Christ and to proclaim Him to the world. We are founded on the Bible, bound together by the Jerusalem Statement and Declaration of 2008, and led by a Primates Council, which represents the majority of the world's Anglicans.
GAFCON works to guard and proclaim the unchanging, transforming Gospel through biblically faithful preaching and teaching which frees our churches to make disciples by clear and certain witness to Jesus Christ in all the world.
On the Isle of Wight we want to faithfully work out the goals of GAFCON Global, by:
1. Proclaiming Christ faithfully to all people
2. Defending the church against heretical and false teachers
3. Providing a 'home' for anyone looking for authentic Biblical Anglicanism
Rev. James Leggett, Rev. Mark Williams and Rev. Dozie Moneme lead four churches on the island. They are so encouraged to be working together under the umbrella of GAFCON, and as such committed to seeing God's kingdom grow. They represent churches both inside the Church of England and also the Anglican Mission in England, which comes under the oversight of Bishop Andy Lines. We believe that the GAFCON movement is the most timely provision for the church on the Isle of Wight. We pray that the Lord will bless this initiative by growing his kingdom, as we plant, establish and secure churches across the island.
Website: www.GAFCONiow.org.uk
GAFCON IOW is part of the GAFCON UK Branch, find out more here.
END