"Some rightful expressions of respect for him as a person have been misinterpreted and have raised questions about the integrity of GAFCON. Having had discussions with our leadership in different parts of the world, we feel led to write to you to encourage you and to reassure you of the continued firm theological stand of GAFCON."

Our strong conviction is that fellowship with our movement provides the right way to remain true to Christ and the gospel, even for those who cannot stay within their own Diocese or Province, they said.

The two leaders said "serious theological differences" made any further cooperation with Nazir-Ali unsatisfactory.

Earlier, Archbishop Beach wrote that Michael was a gift to the global Church, that he was willing to continue to assist the GAFCON movement...with Beach saying he was looking forward to continuing to partner with him in support of the suffering church.

Apparently, that did not sit well with several GAFCON provinces.

The two leaders said Anglicanism gives a true expression of the faith of the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church and cited the Jerusalem Declaration. "We rejoice in the gospel of God through which we have been saved by grace through faith in Jesus Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit . . . We believe the Holy Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments to be the Word of God written and to contain all things necessary for salvation . . . We uphold the four Ecumenical Councils, the three historic Creeds and the Thirty-Nine Articles of Religion . . . We gladly proclaim and submit to the unique and universal Lordship of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, humanity's only Saviour from sin, judgement and hell . . . We uphold the 1662 Book of Common Prayer as a true and authoritative standard of worship and prayer.

"We believe that GAFCON is a God-given powerful renewal and reforming movement inspired and guided by the Holy Spirit. Through GAFCON the Lord has gathered together faithful Anglicans all around the world and supported them when the instruments of the Anglican Communion failed to do so. We are in the midst of a colossal spiritual struggle in which the truth of the word of God is being assailed by the forces of this world. GAFCON exists so that we may stand firm, 'contending for the faith' (Jude 3) and striving side by side for the truth of the gospel. In this way a diluted and adapted version of the gospel will be rejected, and the authentic Gospel will be preached and lived."

The leaders confirmed that GAFCON IV will be held in Kigali, Rwanda from May 21-27, 2023.

END