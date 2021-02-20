GAFCON BISHOP TO HEAD NEW ANGLICAN CONVOCATION IN EUROPE

Initially formed from churches who found a home within the GAFCON, the Missionary District for Europe is provided by the Anglican Church in North America through the Anglican Network in Canada. ACE seeks to draw on the GAFCON example by bringing together, under the authority of the Bible, faithful Anglicans, united in substance, yet diverse in expression, rooted in tradition, yet contemporary in practice.

The Anglican Mission in England (AMiE), a founding convocation member, will unite with this new convocation. "The AMiE is delighted to be one of the Founding Convocations of the Anglican Network in Europe," a note at their website said.

"AMiE's prayerful ambition is to see the existence of 25 AMiE churches by 2025, and 250 by 2050. Secure in the grace of God, AMiE is committed to prayerfulness, evangelism, generosity, risk-taking, encouragement, excellence, and humility."

Initially recognized by GAFCON in its communique after the Nairobi conference in 2013 and affirmed in the Letter to the Churches that emerged from its 2018 conference in Jerusalem, the AMiE is delighted to be one of the Founding Convocations of the Anglican Network in Europe.

END