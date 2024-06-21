From Fringe Heresy to Dominant Orthodoxy: How the Homosexuality Cult Hijacked America

How did nuclear scientists suddenly come to the spine-chilling conclusion that the world is threatened by "vulnerabilities in nuclear decision making" if LGBTQI+ individuals are excluded from making decisions "by a homogenous, cis-heteronormative community of practitioners"?

In November 2022, the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Nonproliferation decided to include LBTQ people in the nuclear weapons space. Immediately, laypeople began tweeting about it, saying things like, "They should not allow mentally ill people near weapons of mass destruction." The article referenced above was written in response and released in time for the 2023 Pride Month celebrations.

The Deviant Become Dominant

So how did homosexuality, which until 1973 was listed in the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders as a "sexual deviation" alongside pedophilia, voyeurism, sadism, and fetishism, suddenly take hostage a whole month in the yearly calendar and commandeer the attention of nuclear scientists?

How did a Christian nation which prohibited sodomy in 49 states flip so dramatically and permit same-sex marriage nationwide through the 2015 Supreme Court ruling of Obergefell v. Hodges?

How did the Roman Catholic Church, which declared homosexual acts to be "grave depravity" that are "intrinsically disordered" that: "Under no circumstances can ... be approved" suddenly issue Fiducia Supplicans -- a papal authorization for blessing same-sex couples?

Political scientist Darel Paul provides an incisive analysis of the bloodless rainbow revolution in his monograph From Tolerance to Equality: How Elites Brought America to Same-Sex Marriage (2019), in which he explains "the great puzzle of the rapid normalization of homosexuality in American society."

As a meticulously researched academic work published by Baylor University Press, the book is nonpartisan. But Paul's robust findings offer us the deadly slingshot we need if we are to penetrate Gay Goliath's allegedly impenetrable armor.

Who Are the Revolutionary Elite?

The professor's conclusions are stark: America was hijacked by its elite in the mental health, legal, political, academic, ecclesiastical, cultural, and corporate corridors of power. Even worse, the bait-and-switch swiftly moved from pleading for gay relationships as an aberration to be tolerated to championing gay marriage as ideal.

Paul identifies the current elite as the heirs of decrepit liberal Protestantism, with their creed of the "authority of individual experience and a commitment to pluralism, toleration, gender equality, and social criticism" -- the ones who possess high levels of economic and cultural capital.

This "professional-managerial class," which forms the top 20% to 25% of households, is university educated, bicoastal (New England, the Pacific Coast, and the Middle Atlantic), Democrat, and consists of college faculty, specialists in psychiatry, psychology, sociology, and journalists, all mostly irreligious.

The elite have conspired in a project aimed at "denorming" America by overthrowing traditional models of family, marriage, and child-rearing in favor of sexual autonomy and elite values, which are marketed as "urban, edgy, hip, fashionable, successful, and, above all, cosmopolitan."

The Shock Troops of the Rainbow Revolution

Among the elite, the mental health professionals are the "true pioneers of normalization." Paul notes the profound irony "in light of their historic role in suppressing homosexuality." Similarly, "legal professionals traveled a similar if slower path from chief regulators and suppressors of homosexuality to ardent social champions of normalization."

More worrisome is the capitulation of the corporate sector: In 1994, only 19 Fortune 500 corporations were targeting LGBT consumers, but by 2005 more than 175 corporates, including conservative companies like Walmart, had begun using gay-friendly advertising and sponsoring LGBT organizations and events.

The last bastion of opposition to gay marriage: the liberal Mainline churches rapidly flipped to become the most vocal supporters of homosexual unions. By 2016, seven denominations whose ministers and members are among the "most highly educated in America" had embraced the new homoheresy.

"On the other side of the class divide, no denomination having one-third or fewer members with four-year degrees has normalized or is even seriously discussing doing so," Paul observes, noting how the United Methodist Church's African and Filipino congregants have stalled the gay takeover.

It's All About Control

But why are elites engaged in this revolt? Drawing on the theory of the French sociologist Pierre Bourdieu, Paul argues that their role in the sexual revolution serves to reinforce their elite status. "The fight is over nothing less than who shall have the power to define reality," he asserts.

Unsurprisingly, the elites' own marriages, even if heterosexual, are prototypes of gay marriage: They are no longer designed to fulfill the teleology of a traditional marriage (i.e. the bearing and raising of children), but are symbols of individual autonomy and the commodification of relationships.

"Fertility becomes the fulcrum around which family models turn," Paul remarks. Couples with more children are more likely to move away from sexual progressivism. Conversely, groups that support the normalization of homosexuality the most -- the young (59%), highly educated women (72%), those with no religion (75%), and the voluntarily childless (80%) -- are also the groups with the lowest fertility.

"Higher fertility creates patriarchs, men who understand themselves as attached to the family of which they are the head -- even if only in a symbolic or nominal sense," writes Paul. "Patriarchy is one of human society's methods of inducing the domestication of men."

Paul finds that a master move was neutralizing the father figure, with radical feminism playing a key role in the gay coup. "Those most opposed to women taking their husband's name are generally those most supportive of same-sex sexual relations," he notes. "Those most supportive of married women taking their husband's name are the least supportive of normalization."

Fighting for Regime Change

While the study uses a sophisticated array of statistical methods beyond the reach of a nonspecialist, Paul is giving his readers the weapons to fight for regime change. If the vanguard of the gay takeover is the elite, then faithful Christians, among other people of goodwill, will have to destroy the elite.

Rustbelt America will need to pull the mighty power-mongers down from their coastal thrones. Ordinary folk can win. For example, in 2023 consumers gave beer giant Anheuser-Busch such a hammering that the brewing promoting transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney lost $4 billion amid boycotts of the brand.

If elitism is pushing homosexuality, then populism, with its penchant for traditional values and the traditional family, is fast becoming a force to contend with. The commoners are crippling the gaydom of legacy media with tweets, posts, and underground WhatsApp groups.

Just consider Libs of Tiktok. It has 3.1 million followers on Twitter and inundates the social media stratosphere with videos of schoolteachers brainwashing kids with LGBT propaganda -- and the videos are presumably recorded by the little ones themselves, empowered with nothing more than a smartphone.

As in early Rome, where sexual perversions were publicly promoted, the underground Jesus Movement through its network of house churches led by a plurality of presbyters and not by a hierarchy of monarchical bishops, let alone a pope, turned the greatest empire around with the Gospel. And we can see this happen again.

After all, we believe in a God who works with mustard seeds, a God who has already won the greatest battle of all time by making a public spectacle of the principalities and powers -- disarming and triumphing over them.

Dr. Jules Gomes, (BA, BD, MTh, PhD), has a doctorate in biblical studies from the University of Cambridge. Currently a Vatican-accredited journalist based in Rome, he is the author of five books and several academic articles. Gomes lectured at Catholic and Protestant seminaries and universities and was canon theologian and artistic director at Liverpool Cathedral.