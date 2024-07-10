Former vicar of Emmanuel Church Wimbledon Jonathan Fletcher charged with historical sex offences

He has been charged with eight counts of indecent assault and one of grievous bodily harm, for offences dating between 1973 and 1999.

He was bailed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on August 7.

The Met said: "We encourage anyone who has been a victim of abuse to come forward and speak to us.

"We have specialist officers who will listen and support you through the investigative process. Advice and details of charities that can offer support to victims of sexual offences can be found on the MPS website."

Emmanuel Church Wimbledon has been approached for comment.

Its website states: "Emmanuel Wimbledon is committed to high standards in the safeguarding and care of children, young people and vulnerable adults."

***

Jonathan Fletcher arraigned on indecent assault charges

By Press Release

July 10, 2024

On Wednesday 10 July, Revd Jonathan Fletcher appeared at Wimbledon Magistrate's Court charged with eight counts of Indecent Assault on a man aged 16 or over and one further count of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent.

The case has been referred to Kingston Crown Court, where Mr Fletcher is now due to appear on 7 August 2024.

Jonathan Fletcher retired as minister of Emmanuel Church Wimbledon in 2012. When concerns were raised with the Diocese in 2017, his Permission to Officiate in the Diocese of Southwark was removed by Bishop Christopher. Mr Fletcher currently has no authority to minister in the Church of England.

The Diocese of Southwark cooperated with an independent investigation by charity Thirty-One Eight (published in 2021). The Diocesan Safeguarding team continues to offer support to those affected by this matter and has liaised with the police in the course of their investigations.

SOURCE: Diocese of Southwark