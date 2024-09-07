'Bothsidesism:' a challenge for American Christians

If today the differences between the two major political parties were rooted, as they once were, in modest policy differences, such a reluctance to "call a spade a spade" might be of little consequence. But in two significant respects the fundamental terms of American politics have changed dramatically -- since at least 2016.

First, there is the growing polarization of our politics. While often noted, this polarization between the two major parties has in fact been asymmetric -- a fact frequently overlooked but well documented in scholarly studies. (See: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2014/06/yes-polarization-is-asymmetric-and-conservatives-are-worse/373044/ )

Though the views of both Democrats and Republicans have clearly shifted in recent years, Republican party leadership and Republican voters have travelled farther and increasingly embraced what used to be viewed as radical positions. One can certainly find representatives of the hard Left within the Democratic party. Many culture war issues of legitimate concern to Christian voters can, however, rarely be fixed by legislative statute or executive fiat.

Second and most important, only one end of the political spectrum has recently called into question the entire legal and constitutional order. Put simply, a significant portion of one of the two major parties no longer appears committed to play by the rules, to respect and abide by constitutional and democratic norms. That party's presidential nominee has spoken openly of "terminating" parts of the Constitution and has consistently demurred when asked to commit himself to accepting defeat at the ballot box. He and many of his supporters appear unwilling to accept the results of a free and fair election unless they are the winners. Indeed, repeating the former president's gross falsehoods about imagined voter fraud in 2020 has now become the litmus test for party loyalty -- despite partisans never offering any substantive, verifiable evidence for their accusations.

Nor is this simply a question of combative, confrontational rhetoric. If Donald Trump's previous actions are any indicator (and recall that he has -- among other things -- been found civilly liable for sexual assault by a jury), he and his immediate circle mean business. The proof of the pudding is his well-documented illegal efforts to overturn the certified results of the 2020 presidential election in some states and at the national level.

These efforts culminated in encouraging a violent attempt to stop the electoral vote count on January 6, 2021. Such actions are unprecedented in the long history of the Republic. Congressional leaders of both parties initially denounced the assault before some sadly backpedaled. Those legitimately convicted of attacking Capitol police and doing millions of dollars of damage to our citadel of democracy are now routinely referred to as "patriots" and "political prisoners." For all the shortcomings of the Democratic party -- and they are many and not trivial -- does their current leadership champion or celebrate anything comparable?

One of our first responsibilities as Christians is to tell the truth, even when it's unpopular, even when our particular tribe doesn't want to hear it. Given our present sobering political reality, indulging in polite 'bothsidesism,' assuming a false equivalence between the two major parties is irresponsible, especially for Christians. Indeed, it may well fall within the category of "bearing false witness" (Exodus 20:16). Considering the seriousness of our current predicament, doesn't denying, or minimizing the existential threat or seeking to maintain a neutral posture above the fray constitute a dereliction of Christian duty?

Openly acknowledging unpleasant truths and calling for clear-eyed honesty should certainly not be understood as an endorsement of the current administration or an apologia for the Democratic party whose deficiencies are not inconsequential. It is simply a plea for Christians to embrace candor and to repudiate a misleading depiction of our current political quandary that can only serve to normalize the profoundly abnormal.

