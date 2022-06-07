Florida Standing Committee releases text of objection to Holt election

By Press Release

June 7, 2022347

Dear Members of the Diocese of Florida, As we shared recently, an objection has been filed challenging the Bishop Coadjutor election. Before sharing the formal objection publicly, we as your Standing Committee first needed to follow proper procedures by reviewing and submitting it to Presiding Bishop Michael Curry.

With it now submitted, we want to share the formal objection with you. You may view it below

We want to reinforce that we believe in the election's canonical and legal validity. These facts underscore our confidence in the process: