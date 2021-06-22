The FIRST and the LAST: The Comfort of the Triune God in Revelation

Theologian Melvin Tinker has grabbed this book by the horns bringing to life its mysterious language to us. He demystifies the signs and symbols, unfolding the deep complexity of the book to the modern reader. He reveals God the Father, who was and is and is to come; God the son, the Lion who is the Lamb; and God the sevenfold Spirit.

I can do no better than let the book speak for itself. Here are some lines from the volume that caught my attention:

What the Book of Revelation presents is a different 'social imaginary' -- not a fiction, but a higher reality to help us envisage our situation properly.

'The worship scenes of Revelation 4 and 5 articulate a model of a well-ordered cosmos in which all created beings in every region of the map turn towards this one center -- the throne of God and the Lamb -- to offer grateful adoration.

'The revelation of Jesus Christ'. This is the word 'apokalypsis' from which we get our word 'apocalypse. It doesn't mean the catastrophic end of the world: it literally means 'pulling aside the veil' in order to allow us to glimpse something which otherwise would remain hidden.

In terms of the genre, then, the book is a mix of epistle, prophecy and apocalyptic. The latter uses symbols, colours and numbers which have significance for the readers...much of which is drawn from the Old Testament.

It is the Old Testament theology of God as the one true God who is creator and redeemer which is dominant throughout.

The Apocalypse introduces us to the triune God in a distinctive and awe-inspiring way.

This is where the Book of Revelation provides us with a map of ultimate reality: 'the book's symbolic visions shapes believers' world views around what is true, good and beautiful...motivating them to live counter-culturally in the world as a follower of the Lamb wherever he goes.'

Thrones stood for power, wealth, sometimes justice and always entitlement to rule. 'This is the image we are being presented with here, but purged of all its human imperfections -- the rule of God.

The language of the Bible, and the Book of Revelation, is the much more guarded language of analogy.

...the seven lamps, a reflection of the sevenfold spirit, signifying the perfection of God's Holy spirit; perfect in wisdom, righteousness, and power.

This slim volume has many more memorable quotes. I conclude with this:

ALL HEAVEN IS OF GOD

One of the most captivating descriptions of the new heaven and earth in the last two chapters of the Book of Revelation, is how God's radiant presence touches everything, everywhere; 'And the city has no need of sun or moon to shine on it, for the glory of God gives it lights, and its lamp is the Lamb' (21:23).

The person of Christ is the lamp which shines, illuminating everything and everyone.

This volume is not for the faint-hearted. If you sincerely desire to read, learn and inwardly digest the last book of the Bible, you might be encouraged by Rev. 1:3; "Blessed is the one who reads aloud the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near".

