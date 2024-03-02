Even atheists can see through the trans delusion

It is insane to suggest that anyone is ever "born in the wrong body." It is insane to argue -- with a straight face -- that a man can become a woman, or vice versa.

And it is insane to spit in the face of the Creator God who, in the beginning, made us male and female -- forever.

Yet despite the insanity of it all, our corrupt medical establishment, media, public school system, pharmaceutical companies, and progressive politicians have joined forces to foist this powerful delusion on our nation, smuggled in under the language of "tolerance" and wrapped in the rainbow flag banner of "pride."

Sadly, too many Christian leaders were caught flat-footed by the aggressive onslaught of the transgender agenda. Some major evangelical pastors even argued that Christians should consider using fake preferred pronouns as an act of "hospitality."

But more and more are waking up to the fact that there can be no truce forged between those who desire to indulge the dark alchemy of transgender insanity and those who know that God made us to be male and female, and in doing so went as far as to stamp our biological sex into our very DNA.

Christians should know this -- and I'd like to think that most do. What's surprising, and perhaps hopeful, is when even atheists show signs that they, too, can see through the transgender delusion.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the well-known British atheist Richard Dawkins declared that "Sex is binary as a matter of biological fact."

The fact that Dawkins can see this, know this, and say this is evidence of what Christians refer to as the natural law or general revelation. General revelation is the way that God reveals Himself and His truth through the natural world, including creation. This means that everyone, regardless of their religious beliefs, can observe and understand the order and design of the natural world and recognize the reality of the creation order.

Pause for a moment on those last six words: "The reality of the creation order." Because of God's grace to all of mankind, even those who deny the existence of God, such as atheists, are still able to apprehend the reality of the creation order when it comes to biological sex, and the fixed binary thereof.

On the whole, Dawkins' post is an amalgamation of a right apprehension of general revelation mixed with some confusion on this topic, but his one sentence in defense of the binary nature of sex is spot on.

He goes on to destroy all the logical fallacy of "cherry-picking" that transgender activists try to deploy by using fringe cases in nature to defend their, again, insane beliefs. This fallacy occurs when someone selectively uses certain examples or data to support their argument while ignoring other relevant evidence. By focusing only on fringe cases, the person is trying to distort the bigger picture and deny the overall reality. This is a common tactic used by those who want to promote their own agenda or deny the truth.

Dawkins explains that "The rare tetra-amelia syndrome (babies born without limbs) does not negate the statement that Homo sapiens is a bipedal species. The rare four-winged bithorax mutation does not negate the statement that Drosophila is a Dipteran (two winged) fly. Similarly, the occasional individual who can't produce gametes doesn't negate the generalisation that mammals come in only two sexes, male and female, defined by games size."

Humans only come in two sexes -- male and female. Or, as one Christian politician once put it: "Ain't nothing but two genders."

Speaking of gender, Dawkins again missteps when he concludes that "'Gender' is a different matter and I leave that to others to define."

The right way for everyone to define "gender" is in a one-to-one relationship with biological sex. Dr. Andrew Walker, professor of ethics at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, explains that "Gender refers to biological differences in male and female embodiment and the different cultural ways in which the creational distinctions between male and female are manifested."

But Dawkins is not a Christian, nor a Christian ethicist, so it's not too surprising that his discourse on the topic is a mixture of truth with error. Still, his one-sentence denunciation of the madness of transgenderism rings out clearly: "Sex is binary as a matter of biological fact."

In Luke 19:40, Jesus says that even if His disciples were silenced, "the very stones would cry out" with the truth about who He is.

As the fight to end the transgender plague that has infected the modern world continues, Christians should take heart that even some atheists are starting to cry out with the truth about the biological, immutable reality of the binary nature of sex.

The natural law finds a way -- even into the darkened hearts of atheists. We should pray that God opens Dawkins' eyes to see the even greater truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For it is one thing to see the creation rightly, but it's another thing altogether to see and acknowledge the Creator.

Originally published at the Standing for Freedom Center.

William Wolfe is a visiting fellow with the Center for Renewing America. He served as a senior official in the Trump administration, both as a deputy assistant secretary of defense at the Pentagon and a director of legislative affairs at the State Department. Prior to his service in the administration, Wolfe worked for Heritage Action for America, and as a congressional staffer for three different members of Congress, including the former Rep. Dave Brat. He has a B.A. in history from Covenant College, and is finishing his Masters of Divinity at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.