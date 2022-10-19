EPISCOPAL BISHOPS WHO LEFT THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH AND MOVED TO THE ACNA

William Wantland (IV Eau Claire);

C. FitzSimmons Allison (XII South Carolina);

Alden Hathaway (VI Pittsburgh);

Alex Dickson (I West Tennessee);

John-David Schofield (IV San Joaquin);

Edward MacBurney (VII Quincy);

Andrew Fairfield (X North Dakota);

Terence Kelshaw (VII Rio Grande);

John Howe (III Central Florida);

Peter Beckwith (X Springfield);

Jack Iker (III Fort Worth);

Keith Ackerman (VIII Quincy);

Robert Duncan (VII Pittsburgh);

William Skilton (South Carolina-Suffragan);

David Bena (Albany-Suffragan);

William Love (IX Albany);

Mark Lawrence (XIV South Carolina);

Bishop Daniel Herzog, (VIII Albany -- The Episcopal Church) 2007. He returned to TEC in 2010 and is now a bishop in the ACNA, 2021.

ACNA BISHOPS WHO WENT BACK AND FORTH

David Bane (VIII Southern Virginia)

2009: Went into the ACNA

2015: Returned to TEC

Sam Seamans (Priest: Diocese of Arkansas)

2001: Ordained Episcopal priest in Diocese of Arkansas

2009: Consecrated Bishop Suffragan in United Episcopal Church of North America

2011: Translated Bishop Suffragan the Reformed Episcopal Church (ACNA)

2015: Left ACNA for the Eastern Orthodoxy

EPISCOPAL BISHOPS WHO LEFT TEC BUT DID NOT BECOME CATHOLIC OR MOVE TO THE ACNA

1976 -- Albert Chambers (VII Springfield) leaves to found the Anglican Continuum. RIP: 1993

1990 -- Charles Boynton (New York-suffragan) leaves for the Anglican Catholic Church. RIP 1999

1991 -- Bishop Donald Davies (I Fort Worth) left to form the Episcopal Missionary Church and become its first presiding bishop. RIP: 2011

2007 -- Mark MacDonald (VII Alaska) left to go to the Anglican Church of Canada as the National Indigenous Anglican Bishop. 2022: He voluntarily relinquished his ministry according to ACoC Canon XIX following allegations of sexual misconduct.

2007 -- William Cox (Maryland-suffragan) left to realign with the Southern Cone. He is quietly living in Oklahoma.

2008 -- Henry Scriven (Pittsburgh-Assistant) left to return to the Church of England.

ANGLICAN & EPISCOPAL BISHOPS WHO SWAM THE TIBER

Bishop John Gordon (Bishop of Galloway -- Church of Scotland) 1702.

Bishop Levi Ives (II North Carolina) 1852.

Bishop Frederick Kinsman (III Delaware) 1919.

Bishop Peter Watterson (Anglican Catholic Church) 1987.

Bishop Graham Leonard (Bishop of London -- Church of England) 1994.

Bishop Cecil Rutt (Bishop of Leicester -- Church of England) 1994.

Bishop Charles Klyberg (Bishop of Fulham -- Church of England) 1996.

Archbishop Randy Sly (Supervising Archbishop for the International Office of Communications and the Eastern Providence -- Charismatic Episcopal Church) 2006.

Bishop Clarence Pope (II Fort Worth -- The Episcopal Church). Bishop Pope first became Catholic in 1995. He returned to TEC in 1998, only to return to the Catholic Church in 2007.

Bishop John Lipscomb (IV Southwest Florida -- The Episcopal Church) 2007.

Bishop Jeffrey Steenson (VIII Rio Grande -- The Episcopal Church) 2007. Became first Ordinary of the Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter, 2012.

Bishop Ross Davies (Bishop of the Murray -- Anglican Church of Australia) 2010.

Bishop Paul Richardson (Bishop of Wangaratta -- Anglican Church of Australia) 2010.

Bishop David Silk (Bishop of Ballarat -- Anglican Church of Australia) 2011.

Bishop Keith Newton (Bishop of Richborough -- Church of England) 2011.

Bishop Edwin Barnes (Bishop of Richborough -- Church of England) 2011.

Bishop Andrew Burnham (Bishop of Ebbsfleet -- Church of England) 2011.

Bishop John Broadhurst (Bishop of Fulham -- Church of England) 2011.

Bishop Harry Entwistle (Western Regional Bishop in Australia -- the Traditional Anglican Communion) 2012.

Bishop Robert Mercer (Bishop of Matabeleland, Zimbabwe -- Traditional Anglican Communion) 2012.

Bishop Carl Reid (Bishop Suffragan of Ottawa, Canada -- Traditional Anglican Communion) 2012.

Bishop Peter Wilkinson (Bishop Suffragan of Victoria, Canada -- Traditional Anglican Communion) 2012.

Bishop Louis Campese (Bishop of the Eastern United States -- Traditional Anglican Communion) 2013.

Bishop David Moyer (Bishop of the Armed Forces -- Traditional Anglican Communion) 2014.

Bishop Gavin Ashenden (Missionary Bishop for the United Kingdom & Europe -- Christian Episcopal Church) 2019.

Bishop Jonathan Goodall (Bishop of Ebbsfleet -- Church of England) 2021.

Bishop John Goddard (Bishop of Burnley -- Church of England) 2021.

Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali (Bishop of Rochester -- Church of England) 2021.

Bishop Peter Forster (Bishop of Chester -- Church of England) 2021.

VOL researcher Mary Ann Mueller contributed to this project

END