EFAC statement on General Synod vote

For the moment we would commend to you as members of the EFAC Global family this declaration:

We declare that the Church of England, in making this change, has departed from the faith which is revealed in the holy scriptures and set forth in the catholic creeds to which the historic formularies of the Church of England bear witness.

Our desire is to remain faithful to the inheritance of faith as members of the Church of England and in communion with those Provinces of the Anglican Communion who also maintain the biblical and historic teaching of the Church. We will therefore resist all attempts to marginalise us or to declare our understanding of these matters as but one option among many.

Bishop Henry Scriven (EFAC General Secretary)

Bishop Stephen Hale (EFAC Council Chairman)

(With thanks to Bishop Pete Broadbent for this declaration)

The Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion (EFAC) works in fellowship to encourage faithful obedience to Jesus and His Word and foster good relationships amongst fellow Anglicans in and across cultures.