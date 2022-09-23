- Home
DIOCESE OF VERMONT SEEKS TO CUT TIES WITH ANGLICAN COMMUNION
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
September 23, 2022
When the diocese of Vermont meets at its next diocesan convention in early October, they will vote on distancing itself from the Anglican communion over what they call "inadequate treatment of LGBTQ persons." They will also be asked to vote to end monetary contributions to the Anglican Communion Office and send support instead to the Human Dignity Trust.
A group of 14 lay and clergy members of the diocese are asking Diocesan Convention to forward to the 2024 General Convention a resolution responding to the recent Lambeth Conference of Bishops of the Anglican Communion. They believe the recent Lambeth conference did not adequately protect homosexual and lesbian bishops even though Archbishop Justin Welby adopted two integrities "call" on resolution 1:10 forbidding homosexual behavior.
"It's weird to see liberals thinking of leaving the communion because it is not liberal enough," a parishioner told VOL.
The small ultra-liberal diocese which is in deep financial and demographic trouble is currently sharing resources with the two other New England dioceses; Maine and New Hampshire.
In August of 2021, the bishop of Vermont, Shannon MacVean-Brown, wrote a letter revealing that the diocese faced a “financial cliff”.
"The bishop envisioned financial shortfalls early on in her ministry, and we can reaffirm that there is, in fact, trouble ahead, likely in the first quarter of 2023, where, without intervention, expenditures will far exceed revenues," said the auditor.
Average Sunday Attendance, baptized membership, congregations, communicants are all down.
END