DIOCESE OF VERMONT SEEKS TO CUT TIES WITH ANGLICAN COMMUNION

"It's weird to see liberals thinking of leaving the communion because it is not liberal enough," a parishioner told VOL.

The small ultra-liberal diocese which is in deep financial and demographic trouble is currently sharing resources with the two other New England dioceses; Maine and New Hampshire.

In August of 2021, the bishop of Vermont, Shannon MacVean-Brown, wrote a letter revealing that the diocese faced a “financial cliff”.

"The bishop envisioned financial shortfalls early on in her ministry, and we can reaffirm that there is, in fact, trouble ahead, likely in the first quarter of 2023, where, without intervention, expenditures will far exceed revenues," said the auditor.

Average Sunday Attendance, baptized membership, congregations, communicants are all down.

