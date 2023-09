COVID SKEWERS EPISCOPAL CHURCH FUNERAL NUMBERS

By 2022 the nation, and The Episcopal Church, was starting to emerge from COVID lockdowns. However, as of yet, the Episcopal Church has not released its final 2022 statistics. Those figures are not expected to be released until later this fall. TEC's 2021 statistics were released Thanksgiving week in 2022. It is not until the 2022 statistics are finally released that l the Episcopal Church's full COVID picture will be revealed.

COVID hit with a vengeance in early 2020. By the middle of March, which was the third week of Lent, the entire nation, and most of the world, came to a grinding halt in a failed attempt to bring a screeching halt to the quickly spreading COVID virus.

On March 12, 2020, during a virtual House of Bishops' meeting, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said that he would lend his support to the cancellation of all Episcopal Church public worship services to help slow the spread of the virus.

But even before the Presiding Bishop's statement the bishops in Virginia, California and the District of Columbia were already closing their churches. On March 11, 2020 bishops Mariann Budde (IX Washington, DC); Susan Groff (Virginia suffragan); and Marc Andrus (VIII California) had announced that all in-person services would be verboten within their respective dioceses.

In quick order the Episcopal dioceses of Southern Virginia, Easton, Fort Worth, West Virginia, Rhode Island, North Carolina, West Missouri, Lexington, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Michigan, and Northern Michigan followed suit. Then Episcopal dioceses started cancelling church services all across the country. Churches were shuttered. Some Internet savvy priests were able to do online services from their rectory or the empty church, but many priests were caught up short by the swiftness of their bishop's actions.

As a result of bishops' actions, the Episcopal Church had to become creative in the way it counted its members who were no longer permitted to attend church services on any given Sunday.

It implemented a plan to create "guestimated" church attendance numbers for its 2020 Parochial Report. Episcopal parishes were asked to count noses on the four Sundays in January and February and the first Sunday of March -- nine in all. Add up the figures, then divide by nine and send the results into the diocese to come up with a reasonable Average Sunday Attendance (ASA) figure for empty churches.

The powers that be in the Episcopal Church also shifted from only counting the attendance at Sunday services to adding participation in all regularly scheduled services including the midweek Eucharist, Advent services, Lenten services, the bishop's visit and confirmation to come up with a new designation -- the Average Weekly Attendance (AWA).

During the height of COVID Easter was cancelled. Other church services and religious events were cancelled. The churches were locked tight. Then Christmas was cancelled. Elective religious celebrations were postponed until a later time. There were no baptisms. There were no confirmations. There were no weddings. Funerals were cutback.

But the reality is when a death happens, for the most part, burials cannot be put off for another time. A death in the family creates an immediate spiritual need -- the need to reach out to God, the need to grieve, the need for closure, the need to bury their beloved one.

However, during the COVID years there were very few recorded Episcopal funerals even as the COVID death rate rose. But the increased community death spike was not reflected in TEC's funeral numbers.

This is due to the fact that various states mandated, and dioceses readily complied, that church services be curtailed for fear of spreading the airborne disease.

However, Episcopalians died during COVID. So did Lutherans, Baptists, Presbyterians, Jews, Methodists, as well as "nones" and nuns. COVID was not a respecter of persons nor denominational affiliation.

If there was a gathering for a funeral only a handful of people, sometimes 10 at most -- depending on the state -- were lawfully permitted to bid farewell to Granny Smith, Uncle Sam, Cousin Vinny or Baby Ruth. Episcopal Church funeral rites took a hit.

In 2019 the domestic Episcopal Church conducted 26,001 funerals. That number dropped to 17,266 in 2020 but rose slightly to 23,127 in 2021. Yet nationwide COVID-era deaths went from 2,854,838 in 2019 to 3,383,613 in 2020 and up to 3,464,231 in 2021. National deaths did not drop again until 2022 when fewer Americans -- 3,273,705 -- died as COVID started to wane.

Some American states are home to multiple Episcopal dioceses including:

•California (5) -- Los Angeles, El Camino Real, Northern California, San Joaquin and California;

•Florida (4) -- Southeast Florida, Southwest Florida, Central Florida and Florida;

•Georgia (2) -- Atlanta and Georgia;

•Illinois (2) -- Chicago and Springfield;

•Indiana (2) -- Indianapolis and Northern Indiana;

•Kansas (2) -- Western Kansas and Kansas;

•Kentucky (2) -- Lexington and Kentucky;

•Louisiana (2) -- Western Louisiana and Louisiana;

•Maryland (2) -- Easton and Maryland;

•Massachusetts (2) -- Western Massachusetts and Massachusetts;

•Michigan (4) -- Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Northern Michigan and Michigan;

•Missouri (2) -- Western Missouri and Missouri;

•New Jersey (2) -- Newark and New Jersey;

•New York (6) -- Albany, Central New York, Long Island, New York, Rochester and Western New York;

•North Carolina (2) -- East Carolina and North Carolina;

•Ohio (2) -- Southern Ohio and Ohio;

•Oregon (2) -- Eastern Oregon and Oregon;

•Pennsylvania (5) -- Bethlehem, Central Pennsylvania, Northwestern Pennsylvania, Pittsburg, and Pennsylvania;

•South Carolina (5) -- Upper South Carolina and South Carolina;

•Tennessee -- (3) East Tennessee, West Tennessee and Tennessee;

•Texas -- (5) Dallas, West Texas, Northwest Texas, Texas and *Fort Worth. (*Fort Worth -- also called the Episcopal Church in North Texas -- was folded into the Diocese of Texas in 2022);

•Virginia -- (3) Southern Virginia, Southwestern Virginia and Virginia;

•Washington State -- (2) Olympia and Spokane; and

•Wisconsin (3) -- Eau Claire, Milwaukee, and Fond du Lac.

Other Episcopal dioceses cross state lines including:

✓Central Gulf Coast (2) -- Florida and Alabama;

✓Navajoland (3) -- Utah, Arizona and New Mexico;

✓Rio Grande (2) -- New Mexico and Texas;

✓San Diego (2) -- California and Arizona; and

✓Washington, DC (2) -- the District of Columbia and Maryland.

The best way to compare the COVID death rate with Episcopal funeral numbers is looking at the dioceses which share the same geographical territory as their home states. The 22 single-state dioceses include: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

STATE OF ALASKA

Base Population 2018: 736,624

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 4,613 (0.62%)

COVID 2020: 5,170 (0.70%)

COVID 2021: 6,208 (0.84%)

Post-COVID 2022: 5,719 (0.77%)

DIOCESE OF ALASKA STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 6,273

COVID 2020: 6,072

COVID 2021: 5,950

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 1,214

COVID 2020: (AWA) 1,019

COVID 2021: (AWA) 615

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 19.4%

COVID 2020: 16.8%

COVID 2021: 10.3%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 118

COVID 2020: 100

COVID 2021: 139

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.9%

COVID 2020: 1.6%

COVID 2021: 2.3%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 9.7%

COVID 2020: 9.8%

COVID 2021: 22.6%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF ARKANSAS

Base Population 2018: 3,012,161

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 32,888 (1.09%)

COVID 2020: 38,106 (1.26%)

COVID 2021: 40,070 (1.33%)

Post-COVID 2022: 38,420 (1.27%)

DIOCESE OF ARKANSAS STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 13,456

COVID 2020: 13,202

COVID 2021: 13,056

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 4,329

COVID 2020: (AWA) 4,244

COVID 2021: (AWA) 2,460

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 32.2%

COVID 2020: 32.1%

COVID 2021: 18.8%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 169

COVID 2020: 163

COVID 2021: 188

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.25%

COVID 2020: 1.28%

COVID 2021: 1.4%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 3.9%

COVID 2020: 3.8%

COVID 2021: 7.6%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF COLORADO

Base Population 2018: 5,697,155

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 39,390 (0.69%)

COVID 2020: 46,916 (0.80%)

COVID 2021: 48,281 (0.84%)

Post-COVID 2022: 46,868 (0.82%)

DIOCESE OF COLORADO STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 23,558

COVID 2020: 22,217

COVID 2021: 21,990

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 8,489

COVID 2020: (AWA) 7,996

COVID 2021: (AWA) 4,867

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 36.1%

COVID 2020: 35.9%

COVID 2021: 22.1%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 492

COVID 2020: 298

COVID 2021: 326

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 2.1%

COVID 2020: 1.3%

COVID 2021: 1.5%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 5.8%

COVID 2020: 3.7%

COVID 2021: 6.7%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF CONNECTICUT

Base Population 2018: 3,574,561

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 31,745 (0.88%)

COVID 2020: 37,852 (1.05%)

COVID 2021: 48,281 (1.12%)

Post-COVID 2022: 33,238 (0.92%)

DIOCESE OF CONNECTICUT STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 44,862

COVID 2020: 43,373

COVID 2021: 40,354

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 11,751

COVID 2020: (AWA) 10,612

COVID 2021: (AWA) 6,196

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 26.2%

COVID 2020: 24.4%

COVID 2021: 15.3%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 860

COVID 2020: 504

COVID 2021: 699

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.9%

COVID 2020: 1.2%

COVID 2021: 1.7%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 7.3%

COVID 2020: 4.7%

COVID 2021: 11.3%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF DELAWARE

Base Population 2018: 966,985

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 9,302 (0.96%)

COVID 2020: 11,072 (1.14%)

COVID 2021: 11,296 (1.16%)

Post-COVID 2022: 11,322 (1.17%)

DIOCESE OF DELAWARE STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 8,860

COVID 2020: 8,099

COVID 2021: 8,009

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 3,034

COVID 2020: (AWA) 2,862

COVID 2021: (AWA) 1,696

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 37.2%

COVID 2020: 25.4%

COVID 2021: 21.2%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 195

COVID 2020: 123

COVID 2021: 212

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 2.2%

COVID 2020: 1.5%

COVID 2021: 2.6%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 6.4%

COVID 2020: 5.9%

COVID 2021: 12.5%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF HAWAII

Base Population 2018: 1,423,102

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 11,559 (0.81%)

COVID 2020: 12,032 (0.84%)

COVID 2021: 12,816 (0.90%)

Post-COVID 2022: 12,150 (0.85%)

DIOCESE OF HAWAII STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 6,156

COVID 2020: 6,048

COVID 2021: 6,029

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 2,683

COVID 2020: (AWA) 2,679

COVID 2021: (AWA) 1,535

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 43.5%

COVID 2020: 44.3%

COVID 2021: 25.4%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 125

COVID 2020: 74

COVID 2021: 121

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.4%

COVID 2020: 1.2%

COVID 2021: 2.0%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 4.8%

COVID 2020: 2.8%

COVID 2021: 7.9%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF IDAHO

Base Population 2018: 1,752,074

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 14,430 (0.82%)

COVID 2020: 16,402 (0.93%)

COVID 2021: 18,346 (1.04%)

Post-COVID 2022: 17,189 (0.98%)

DIOCESE OF IDAHO STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 4,492

COVID 2020: 4,326

COVID 2021: 3,832

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 1,308

COVID 2020: (AWA) 961

COVID 2021: (AWA) 807

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 29.1%

COVID 2020: 22.2%

COVID 2021: 21.1%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 58

COVID 2020: 36

COVID 2021: 54

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.3%

COVID 2020: 0.8%

COVID 2021: 1.4%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 4.4%

COVID 2020: 3.7%

COVID 2021: 6.7%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF IOWA

Base Population 2018: 3,149,900

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 30,867 (0.97%)

COVID 2020: 35,981 (1.14%)

COVID 2021: 32,029 (1.01%)

Post-COVID 2022: 24,002 (0.76%)

DIOCESE OF IOWA STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 6,982

COVID 2020: 6,767

COVID 2021: 6,068

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 2,226

COVID 2020: (AWA) 2,708

COVID 2021: (AWA) 1,385

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 31.9%

COVID 2020: 40.0%

COVID 2021: 21.5%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 130

COVID 2020: 84

COVID 2021: 116

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.8%

COVID 2020: 1.2%

COVID 2021: 1.9%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 5.8%

COVID 2020: 3.1%

COVID 2021: 8.4%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF MAINE

Base Population 2018: 1,340,123

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 15,065 (1.12%)

COVID 2020: 15,740 (1.17%)

COVID 2021: 17,269 (1.28%)

Post-COVID 2022: 20,519 (1.53%)

DIOCESE OF MAINE STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 11,238

COVID 2020: 10,338

COVID 2021: 9,090

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 3,537

COVID 2020: (AWA) 3,099

COVID 2021: (AWA) 2,268

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 31.5%

COVID 2020: 29.9%

COVID 2021: 24.9%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 208

COVID 2020: 118

COVID 2021: 216

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.8%

COVID 2020: 1.2%

COVID 2021: 2.4%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 5.9%

COVID 2020: 3.7%

COVID 2021: 9.5%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF MINNESOTA

Base Population 2018: 5,608,762

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 45,514 (0.81%)

COVID 2020: 52,372 (0.93%)

COVID 2021: 51,640 (0.92%)

Post-COVID 2022: 51,111 (0.91%)

DIOCESE OF MINNESOTA STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 17,618

COVID 2020: 17,157

COVID 2021: 16,232

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 5,614

COVID 2020: (AWA) 4,738

COVID 2021: (AWA) 3,137

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 31.3%

COVID 2020: 27.6%

COVID 2021: 19.3%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 342

COVID 2020: 232

COVID 2021: 314

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.9%

COVID 2020: 1.3%

COVID 2021: 1.9%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 6.1%

COVID 2020: 4.9%

COVID 2021: 10.1%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

Base Population 2018: 2,982,879

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 32,964 (1.11%)

COVID 2020: 40,186 (1.34%)

COVID 2021: 41,085 (1.37%)

Post-COVID 2022: 34,931 (1.17%)

DIOCESE OF MISSISSIPPI STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 17,954

COVID 2020: 17,618

COVID 2021: 17,648

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 5,709

COVID 2020: (AWA) 4,926

COVID 2021: (AWA) 3,471

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 31.8%

COVID 2020: 27.9%

COVID 2021: 19.6%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 226

COVID 2020: 211

COVID 2021: 217

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.2%

COVID 2020: 1.1%

COVID 2021: 1.2%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 3.9%

COVID 2020: 4.3%

COVID 2021: 6.2%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF MONTANA

Base Population 2018: 1,061,818

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 10,402 (0.97%)

COVID 2020: 12,027 (1.13%)

COVID 2021: 12,707 (1.19%)

Post-COVID 2022: 11,836 (1.11%)

DIOCESE OF MONTANA STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 4,386

COVID 2020: 4,088

COVID 2021: 4,046

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 1,316

COVID 2020: (AWA) 1,208

COVID 2021: (AWA) 815

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 30%

COVID 2020: 29.5%

COVID 2021: 20.1%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 79

COVID 2020: 47

COVID 2021: 41

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.8%

COVID 2020: 1.1%

COVID 2021: 1%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 6.0%

COVID 2020: 3.9%

COVID 2021: 5.0%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF NEBRASKA

Base Population 2018: 1,925,512

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 16,970 (0.88%)

COVID 2020: 19,549 (1.01%)

COVID 2021: 18,925 (0.98%)

Post-COVID 2022: 18,523 (0.96%)

DIOCESE OF NEBRASKA STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 6,959

COVID 2020: 6,947

COVID 2021: 6,843

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 2,279

COVID 2020: (AWA) 2,146

COVID 2021: (AWA) 1,558

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 32.7%

COVID 2020: 30.9%

COVID 2021: 22.7%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 122

COVID 2020: 83

COVID 2021: 120

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.7%

COVID 2020: 1.2%

COVID 2021: 1.1%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 5.3%

COVID 2020: 3.8%

COVID 2021: 7.7%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF NEVADA

Base Population 2018: 3,030,725

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 25,586 (0.84%)

COVID 2020: 30,618 (1.01%)

COVID 2021: 32,923 (1.08%)

Post-COVID 2022: 30,908 (1.07%)

DIOCESE OF NEVADA STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 4,840

COVID 2020: 4,760

COVID 2021: 4,862

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 2,525

COVID 2020: (AWA) 2,140

COVID 2021: (AWA) 1,278

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 52.1%

COVID 2020: 44.9%

COVID 2021: 26.3%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 98

COVID 2020: 68

COVID 2021: 28

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 2.0%

COVID 2020: 1.4%

COVID 2021: 0.6%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 3.9%

COVID 2020: 3.2%

COVID 2021: 2.2%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE

Base Population 2018: 1,355,064

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 12,744 (0.94%)

COVID 2020: 13,700 (1.01%)

COVID 2021: 14,198 (1.04%)

Post-COVID 2022: 11,605 (0.85%)

DIOCESE OF NEW HAMPSHIRE STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 11,525

COVID 2020: 11,219

COVID 2021: 11,057

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 3,338

COVID 2020: (AWA) 3,414

COVID 2021: (AWA) 2,096

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 28.9%

COVID 2020: 30.4%

COVID 2021: 18.9%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 236

COVID 2020: 185

COVID 2021: 247

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 2.0%

COVID 2020: 1.6%

COVID 2021: 2.2%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 7.1%

COVID 2020: 5.4%

COVID 2021: 11.8%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA

Base Population 2018: 760,062

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 6,702 (0.88%)

COVID 2020: 8,052 (1.05%)

COVID 2021: 7,266 (0.95%)

Post-COVID 2022: 6,069 (0.79%)

DIOCESE OF NORTH DAKOTA STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 2,455

COVID 2020: 2,311

COVID 2021: 2,236

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 573

COVID 2020: (AWA) 477

COVID 2021: (AWA) 416

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 23.3%

COVID 2020: 20.6%

COVID 2021: 18.6%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 48

COVID 2020: 54

COVID 2021: 83

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.9%

COVID 2020: 2.3%

COVID 2021: 3.7%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 8.4%

COVID 2020: 11.3%

COVID 2021: 19.9%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF OKLAHOMA

Base Population 2018: 3,943,488

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 40,930 (1.03%)

COVID 2020: 47,809 (1.21%)

COVID 2021: 50,945 (1.29%)

Post-COVID 2022: 43,811 (1.11%)

DIOCESE OF OKLAHOMA STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 15,556

COVID 2020: 14,605

COVID 2021: 14,070

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 5,035

COVID 2020: (AWA) 4,245

COVID 2021: (AWA) 3,215

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 32.3%

COVID 2020: 29.1%

COVID 2021: 22.8%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 285

COVID 2020: 195

COVID 2021: 233

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.8%

COVID 2020: 1.3%

COVID 2021: 1.6%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 5.6%

COVID 2020: 4.6%

COVID 2021: 7.2%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF RHODE ISLAND

Base Population 2018: 1,059,338

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 10,256 (0.96%)

COVID 2020: 11,818 (1.11%)

COVID 2021: 11,243 (1.06%)

Post-COVID 2022: 10,732 (1.01%)

DIOCESE OF RHODE ISLAND STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 16,746

COVID 2020: 14,678

COVID 2021: 13,997

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 4,245

COVID 2020: (AWA) 3,885

COVID 2021: (AWA) 2,696

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 25.3%

COVID 2020: 26.4%

COVID 2021: 19.2%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 292

COVID 2020: 175

COVID 2021: 268

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.7%

COVID 2020: 1.2%

COVID 2021: 1.9%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 6.8%

COVID 2020: 4.5%

COVID 2021: 9.9%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA

Base Population 2018: 879,386

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 8,270 (0.94%)

COVID 2020: 9,861 (1.21%)

COVID 2021: 9,185 (1.04%)

Post-COVID 2022: 8,731 (0.99%)

DIOCESE OF SOUTH DAKOTA STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 7,631

COVID 2020: 7,358

COVID 2021: 6,507

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 1,739

COVID 2020: (AWA) 1,252

COVID 2021: (AWA) 1,313

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 22.8%

COVID 2020: 17.0%

COVID 2021: 20.2%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 278

COVID 2020: 191

COVID 2021: 285

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 3.6%

COVID 2020: 2.6%

COVID 2021: 4.0%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 15.9%

COVID 2020: 15.2%

COVID 2021: 21.7%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF UTAH

Base Population 2018: 3,155,153

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 18,736 (0.59%)

COVID 2020: 21,497 (0.68%)

COVID 2021: 22,569 (0.71%)

Post-COVID 2022: 20,103 (0.63%)

DIOCESE OF UTAH STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 4,418

COVID 2020: 4,241

COVID 2021: 4,282

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 1,420

COVID 2020: (AWA) 1,229

COVID 2021: (AWA) 861

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 32.1%

COVID 2020: 28.9%

COVID 2021: 20.1%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 72

COVID 2020: 39

COVID 2021: 61

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.6%

COVID 2020: 0.9%

COVID 2021: 1.4%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 5.1%

COVID 2020: 3.2%

COVID 2021: 7.1%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF VERMONT

Base Population 2018: 624,802

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 5,956 (0.95%)

COVID 2020: 6,459 (1.03%)

COVID 2021: 6,877 (1.10%)

Post-COVID 2022: 6,795 (1.08%)

DIOCESE OF VERMONT STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 5,674

COVID 2020: 5,305

COVID 2021: 4,743

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 1,866

COVID 2020: (AWA) 1,567

COVID 2021: (AWA) 1,112

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 32.8%

COVID 2020: 29.5%

COVID 2021: 23.4%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 133

COVID 2020: 54

COVID 2021: 94

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 2.3%

COVID 2020: 1.0%

COVID 2021: 1.9%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 7.1%

COVID 2020: 3.4%

COVID 2021: 8.4%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA

Base Population 2018: 1,805,953

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 23,404 (1.29%)

COVID 2020: 26,106 (1.44%)

COVID 2021: 29,503 (1.63%)

Post-COVID 2022: 27,823 (1.54%)

DIOCESE OF WEST VIRGINIA STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 7,138

COVID 2020: 6,767

COVID 2021: 6,405

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 2,286

COVID 2020: (AWA) 1,760

COVID 2021: (AWA) 1,373

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 32%

COVID 2020: 26%

COVID 2021: 21.4%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 131

COVID 2020: 75

COVID 2021: 92

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 1.8%

COVID 2020: 1.1%

COVID 2021: 1.4%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 5.7%

COVID 2020: 4.3%

COVID 2021: 6.7%

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈≈

STATE OF WYOMING

Base Population 2018: 579,054

STATEWIDE DEATHS

(Percent of population)

Pre-COVID 2019: 5,121 (0.88%)

COVID 2020: 5,983 (1.03%)

COVID 2021: 6,582 (1.13%)

Post-COVID 2022: 5,823 (1.00%)

DIOCESE OF WYOMING STATISTICS

MEMBERSHIP

Pre-COVID 2019: 6,136

COVID 2020: 5,974

COVID 2021: 5,850

CHURCH ATTENDANCE

ASA (Average Sunday Attendance)

AWA (Average Weekly Attendance)

Pre-COVID 2019: (ASA) 1,565

COVID 2020: (AWA) 1,404

COVID 2021: (AWA) 1,206

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ATTENDANCE

Pre-COVID 2019: 25.5%

COVID 2020: 23.5%

COVID 2021: 20.6%

FUNERALS

Pre-COVID 2019: 141

COVID 2020: 85

COVID 2021: 123

PERCENTAGE CHURCH ROSTER FUNERALS

(Parish Membership)

Pre-COVID 2019: 2.3%

COVID 2020: 1.4%

COVID 2021: 2.1%

PERCENTAGE CHURCH-GOER FUNERALS

(People-in-the-pews)

Pre-COVID 2019: 9.0%

COVID 2020: 6.1%

COVID 2021: 10.2%

Mary Ann Mueller is a journalist living in Texas. She is a regular contributor to VirtueOnline.