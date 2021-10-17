- Home
COMMUNIQUE: Eighth Trumpet of the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches
The Eighth Trumpet: Communique from the 8th Global South Conference, 2021 was held Oct. 14 -- 17
"To make ready for the Lord a people prepared" (Luke 1:17)
17 October 2021
1. The Eighth Global South Conference took place online from 14th to 17th October 2021.
The theme of the Conference was "To make ready for the Lord a people prepared" (Luke
1:17). A Pre-Conference Forum was held online from 29th to 30th September 2021 for
substantive matters to be deliberated in advance and preparations for electronic voting.
2. The Conference was attended by 90 delegates from 16 provinces and 1 diocese.
The delegates comprised primates, archbishops, bishops, clergy and laity.
3. The Most Revd Dr Justin Badi Arama, Chairperson of the Global South Primates Steering
Committee, opened the Conference by welcoming fellow Primates who had been
installed since the Seventh Global South Conference in October 2019. He also welcomed
the invited guests to the Conference.
4. He expressed his thanks to the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Justin Welby
for his presence and his message of encouragement to the Conference.
5. Archbishop Badi specially thanked Archbishop Mouneer Anis, the immediate past
Chairperson of the Global South Primates Steering Committee, for agreeing upon his
retirement to continue serving as Honorary Adviser to the Global South Fellowship of
Anglican Churches (GSFA for short).
6. Archbishop Badi emphasized the four-fold purpose of the Global South Fellowship:
a. To guard the faith once delivered;
b. To unite in mission and ministry;
c. To work for the well-being of the Anglican Communion; and
d. To promote good leadership and accountability across member provinces.
7. He said the Global South, as an orthodox ecclesial grouping within the Anglican
Communion, respects all the four Instruments of Communion and seeks to be like Christ:
"The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it." (John 1:5). He
affirmed that each member province will make its own decision about attending
Lambeth Conference 2022.
The participating provinces/diocese are: The Episcopal Anglican Province of Alexandria,
The Church of Bangladesh, The Anglican Church in Brazil, Province de L'Eglise Anglicane du Congo, Iglesia Anglicana de Chile,
The Church of the Province of the Indian Ocean, The Church of the Province of Myanmar (Burma), Eglise Anglicane du Rwanda,
The Church of the Province of South East Asia, The Anglican Church of Southern Africa,
The Anglican Church of South America, Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Province of the Episcopal Church of Sudan,
The Anglican Church of Tanzania, The Church of the Province of West Africa, The
Anglican Church in North America, and The Diocese of Sydney.
"A Global Light for God's Holy Use"
8. The Chairperson's Opening Address2 was entitled "GSFA - A Global Light for God's Holy
Use". He recalled the origin and calling of the Global South as an ecclesial grouping of
orthodox provinces within the Anglican Communion with the aim of holding one another
accountable across provinces to remain faithful to holy Scriptures in faith and practice.
9. The Windsor Continuation Group Report (2008) has identified the "ecclesial deficit" in
the life of the Anglican Communion.The Global South Fellowship, in seeking to
"enhance ecclesial responsibility" among its Churches and address the unchecked
spread of revisionism in the Anglican Communion, endorsed the GSFA Covenantal
Structure at its Seventh Conference in Cairo (2019). It mandated the Global South
Primates Steering Committee and the Follow-up Committee to work towards its
implementation.
10. Under this Covenantal Structure, the Global South Fellowship is transitioning from being
a grouping based on geography to one based on orthodoxy while appropriately keeping
our historical roots.
11. The Global South Fellowship is envisioned as a global body of orthodox Anglicans within
the Anglican Communion. It retains its geographical anchorage in the provinces of the
traditional "Global South", nurtures its koinonia in the Gospel and expresses its life in
mission and ministry to a broken and darkened world.
12. When our next Conference is convened in 2023 or 2024, membership in the Global
South Fellowship will be based on assent to the Fundamental Declarations of the
Covenantal Structure and agreement with the conciliar structures that bind us together
as an ecclesial body.
13. The Global South Fellowship will continue to be "a voice" (Isa 40:3) calling the Anglican
Communion to be faithful to the authority of Scripture and the historic faith handed
down to us by our Anglican heritage. In the power of the Spirit, we will remain steadfast
against compromise and pressures from the surrounding culture. In God's grace, the
Global South Fellowship will support and nurture Anglican provinces, dioceses and
networks of churches that hold on to the orthodox teaching of holy Scripture across our
worldwide Communion.
14. At the same time, the Global South Fellowship will major on Gospel mission and ministry
in the world. God has called us to stand for the true Gospel witness, to maintain,
practise and propagate true biblical teachings and practices. Jesus Christ Himself is the
standard of our righteousness. We are called to trust Him, depend on Him, and work
together with Him and with one another, "to make ready for the Lord a people
prepared" (Luke 1:17).
15. The call to strengthen our oneness in Christ and our focus on the work of the Gospel is
especially timely, in view of the abandonment of biblically orthodox teachings and
traditions passed down to us by the early church fathers, including the teachings on
human sexuality.
16. Other challenges to mission in the Global South include:
a. The COVID-19 pandemic which has disrupted life in church and society worldwide,
b. Political upheavals within nations and conflicts between nations which have
destabilized the world and displaced populations,
c. Persecution of Christians in parts of the Global South such as Northern Nigeria, India,
Pakistan, Sudan and elsewhere,
d. Effects of climate change causing much suffering due to drought, lack of safe
drinking water, flooding, etc., and
e. Spread of secularism, liberalism, revisionist theology and prosperity gospel.
"To make ready for the Lord a people prepared"
17. The Conference was immensely strengthened by the daily devotions:
a. "Ready to share the Gospel" (Luke 5:1-11). The Most Revd Dr Tito Zavala (Chile)
encouraged the Conference with Christ's example of being always ready to share the
Good News wherever He went. God blesses those who are ready to follow Christ out
of our churches to be "fishers of men" in all walks of life.
b. "Ready to suffer for the faith" (Luke 9:18-27). The Most Revd Henry Ndukuba
(Nigeria) reminded us that following Christ includes suffering with Him and for Him.
Suffering avails to us God's grace. It deepens our faith and proves God's faithfulness.
It cannot be compared to our rewards, for Christ has overcome the world (John
16:33).
c. "Ready to serve the needy" (Luke 10:25-37). The Most Revd Dr Mouneer Anis
(Alexandria) reminded us that Christ preached the Kingdom and served the needy
(Luke 4). Christ calls His church to do likewise (Matt 25). When ministry is holistic,
people will experience the Kingdom of God, and the church will grow (Acts 4:32-35).
d. "Ready to stand before the Returning King" (Luke 21:25-36). The Most Revd Melter
Tais (South East Asia) reminded us to focus on the glory of Christ instead of the
manner of His return. In view of his glorious resurrection and promised return, we
should stand firm in prayer and share the Gospel faithfully, for "in the Lord (our)
labour is not in vain" (1 Cor 15:58).
18. The Conference also experienced the joy of worship, sharing and praying in small groups
across provinces and nations, as a fresh and concrete expression of koinonia amongst
Global South provinces.
Pro tem Board of the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA)
19. The Conference resolved to constitute the pro tem4 Board of the Global South
Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) in keeping with a conciliar structure.
20. In consultation with the Global South Primates Steering Committee, the pro tem Board
shall implement the Covenantal Structure, focusing on membership applications into the
GSFA and preparations for the first General Assembly in 2023 or 2024. Upon the
conclusion of the first General Assembly, the Board of the GSFA elected at the Assembly
shall take over from the pro tem Board to continue the work of the GSFA.
21. The Conference resolved that the pro tem Board shall consist of four (4) office bearers
and nominated Primates of the Global South Primates Steering Committee, two (2)
bishops, two (2) clergy and four (4) lay persons.
22. The duly nominated and elected members of the pro tem Board are:
Chairman: The Most Revd Dr Justin Badi Arama (South Sudan)
Vice Chairman: The Most Revd Dr Hector (Tito) Zavala (Chile)
Primates: The Most Revd Dr Foley Beach (North America)
The Most Revd Dr James Wong (Indian Ocean)
Bishops: The Rt Revd Dr Steven Abarrow (South East Asia)
The Rt Revd Darlington Bendankeha (Tanzania)
Clergy: The Venerable Emad Basilios (Alexandria)
The Revd Dr Paul Myint Htet Htin Ya (Myanmar)
Lay Persons: Mr Elisama Daniel (South Sudan)
Mr D. Raja Singam (South East Asia)
Ms Naw Sar Kabaw Htoo (Myanmar)
Mrs Hilda Yerriah (Indian Ocean)
Pro tem (Latin): temporary, intended to exist or be used for only a short time.
Launch of the Economic Empowerment and Missions Partnership Tracks
23. The Global South Fellowship will develop its communal "one anotherness" through
prayer, resource sharing and joint ministry. Four areas of our common life identified in
the Covenantal Structure Paper are:
a. Mission and Evangelism
b. Worship and Liturgy
c. Discipleship and Ministerial Formation
d. Economic Empowerment and Community Services
24. These relational commitments to one another will be actualised through specific Track
Committees which will work with other doctrinally orthodox global bodies in the
Anglican Communion and mission agencies.
25. The Conference affirmed the Global South Primates Steering Committee to appoint
Chairpersons to form and lead these Track Committees. Each Track is empowered to
define its Terms of Reference in accordance with the Covenantal Structure Paper, and to
mobilize such resources as necessary to operationalize its work accordingly.
26. The Economic Empowerment Track, chaired by Mr Keith Chua (Singapore), was
launched at this Conference to assist churches and economic projects facing financial
constraints by providing catalytic support, appropriate funding and strategic networking.
27. The Missions Partnership Track, chaired by Bishop John Yeo (Sabah), was launched to
spur, equip, renew and connect member provinces and dioceses to proclaim the Gospel,
plant churches and send cross-cultural workers into the mission fields of the world.
Confidence in the midst of crisis
28. The Right Rev Rennis Ponniah, Honorary Director of the GSFA Secretariat, reflected on
the immense challenges of COVID-19. He urged the Conference to see COVID-19 in
biblical terms as a "pestilence" (2 Chron 7:12-14) calling both Church and society to
repentance and return to God. It is part of the "birth pangs" before Christ's return (Matt
24:8, NASB). The good news is that God's judgment and salvation go hand in time.
Bishop Rennis urged the Conference to seek the face of God with a voice of humility (2
Chron 20:12) for His mercy, deliverance and revival.
29. The Most Rev Dr Foley Beach, Primate of the Anglican Church in North America,
reminded the Conference that the Church has faced serious crises of many kinds
throughout her history--famines, wars, pandemics, persecution, immorality, heresy,
schisms, etc. Through it all, the Church can be confident because (a) it is God's Church,
(b) it will not be overcome, (c) it is built upon the foundation of the Apostles and
Prophets with Christ Himself as the Cornerstone, and (d) God is faithful to accomplish
His purpose of calling sinners to repentance and eternal life (Matt 16:18; Eph 2:19-22).
Ultimately, Christ is the source of our confidence (Rom 8:35-38).
Going forward: Practical Actions
30. The spirit of the Conference was to consecrate ourselves, repent of our own sins and be
renewed in the Holy Spirit to be God's servant community in the world.
31. Responding to the call of holy Scripture heard throughout this Conference, and relying
on the power of the Holy Spirit (Zech 4:6), the participants of the Conference strongly
resolved to take these practical actions:
a. Proclaim the Gospel in word, deed and lifestyle to our households, neighbours and
the diverse communities in our nations;
b. Call people to "repentance and personal faith in Jesus Christ" for forgiveness of sins
and newness of life;
c. Brace ourselves for the suffering that may come our way, by holding steadfastly to
the Lord;
d. Guard the truth of God's Word and be a strong "voice" for "the faith once delivered"
in our communities, the Anglican Communion and the world;
e. Care for one another across provinces and dioceses through the sharing of
economic resources and expertise, facilitated by the work of the Economic
Empowerment Track;
f. Form mission partnerships across provinces and dioceses to strengthen one
another in evangelism, discipleship and church planting, facilitated by the work of
the Missions Partnership Track;
g. Address the challenges of COVID-19 together and make the time of adversity a time
of Kingdom advance: when the dynamic reign of the Lord our God is experienced by
our respective nations as we minister to human needs, work toward social justice
and righteousness, and share with people our living hope in Jesus Christ;
h. Pray steadfastly for the Church and for the world through our participation in the
Global Digital House of Prayer using the INTERSEED Prayer Application and forming
small Intercession Bands (IB) across the provinces, supported by our website
www.thegsfa.org; and
i. Pursue diligently the full implementation of the GSFA Covenantal Structure so that
God can use the GSFA as His light to shine forth the transforming "grace and truth"
of Christ Jesus (John 1:14, 17) for such a time as this.
Conclusion
32. The Eighth Global South Conference 2021 has sounded its clear trumpet call for the
Church of Jesus Christ to hold fast "the faith that was once for all delivered to the saints"
(Jude 3) and for the Gospel of "repentance for the forgiveness of sins (to) be proclaimed
in His name to all nations" (Luke 24:44-49).
Motion on the Communique:
That this 8th Global South Conference (Trumpet) accepts and adoptsthe document presented
by the Ven Wong Tak Meng and the Drafting Team as the Communique from our Conference
held online from 14th
- 17th October 2021.
Proposer: The Most Revd James Wong
Seconder: The Most Revd Stephen Than
Results:
For 95% (57 votes)
Against Nil
Abstain 5% (3 votes)
Addendum: A Vote of Thanks
Archbishop Mouneer Anis proposed a vote of thanks to the Chair (The Most Revd Dr Justin
Badi) for leading the Conference so wonderfully as well as to the Conference Secretariat
Team (Rt Revd Rennis Ponniah, Revd William Mok, Mrs Deborah Mok, Dr Stanley Lai, Mr
Keith Chua, Diocese of Singapore Admin staff plus the Worship Ministry team & IT Staff of
Church of Our Saviour), and the Communique Drafting team (Ven Wong Tak Meng, Ven
Emad Basilios, Canon Joseph Bilal) for all their hard work in making the online Conference a
success. The Motion was seconded by Archbishop Hector (Tito) Zavala, and overwhelmingly
supported by the delegates.
Eighth Trumpet of the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches, 17 October 2021