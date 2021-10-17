COMMUNIQUE: Eighth Trumpet of the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches

3. The Most Revd Dr Justin Badi Arama, Chairperson of the Global South Primates Steering

Committee, opened the Conference by welcoming fellow Primates who had been

installed since the Seventh Global South Conference in October 2019. He also welcomed

the invited guests to the Conference.

4. He expressed his thanks to the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Justin Welby

for his presence and his message of encouragement to the Conference.

5. Archbishop Badi specially thanked Archbishop Mouneer Anis, the immediate past

Chairperson of the Global South Primates Steering Committee, for agreeing upon his

retirement to continue serving as Honorary Adviser to the Global South Fellowship of

Anglican Churches (GSFA for short).

6. Archbishop Badi emphasized the four-fold purpose of the Global South Fellowship:

a. To guard the faith once delivered;

b. To unite in mission and ministry;

c. To work for the well-being of the Anglican Communion; and

d. To promote good leadership and accountability across member provinces.

7. He said the Global South, as an orthodox ecclesial grouping within the Anglican

Communion, respects all the four Instruments of Communion and seeks to be like Christ:

"The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it." (John 1:5). He

affirmed that each member province will make its own decision about attending

Lambeth Conference 2022.

The participating provinces/diocese are: The Episcopal Anglican Province of Alexandria,

The Church of Bangladesh, The Anglican Church in Brazil, Province de L'Eglise Anglicane du Congo, Iglesia Anglicana de Chile,

The Church of the Province of the Indian Ocean, The Church of the Province of Myanmar (Burma), Eglise Anglicane du Rwanda,

The Church of the Province of South East Asia, The Anglican Church of Southern Africa,

The Anglican Church of South America, Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Province of the Episcopal Church of Sudan,

The Anglican Church of Tanzania, The Church of the Province of West Africa, The

Anglican Church in North America, and The Diocese of Sydney.

"A Global Light for God's Holy Use"

8. The Chairperson's Opening Address2 was entitled "GSFA - A Global Light for God's Holy

Use". He recalled the origin and calling of the Global South as an ecclesial grouping of

orthodox provinces within the Anglican Communion with the aim of holding one another

accountable across provinces to remain faithful to holy Scriptures in faith and practice.

9. The Windsor Continuation Group Report (2008) has identified the "ecclesial deficit" in

the life of the Anglican Communion.The Global South Fellowship, in seeking to

"enhance ecclesial responsibility" among its Churches and address the unchecked

spread of revisionism in the Anglican Communion, endorsed the GSFA Covenantal

Structure at its Seventh Conference in Cairo (2019). It mandated the Global South

Primates Steering Committee and the Follow-up Committee to work towards its

implementation.

10. Under this Covenantal Structure, the Global South Fellowship is transitioning from being

a grouping based on geography to one based on orthodoxy while appropriately keeping

our historical roots.

11. The Global South Fellowship is envisioned as a global body of orthodox Anglicans within

the Anglican Communion. It retains its geographical anchorage in the provinces of the

traditional "Global South", nurtures its koinonia in the Gospel and expresses its life in

mission and ministry to a broken and darkened world.

12. When our next Conference is convened in 2023 or 2024, membership in the Global

South Fellowship will be based on assent to the Fundamental Declarations of the

Covenantal Structure and agreement with the conciliar structures that bind us together

as an ecclesial body.

13. The Global South Fellowship will continue to be "a voice" (Isa 40:3) calling the Anglican

Communion to be faithful to the authority of Scripture and the historic faith handed

down to us by our Anglican heritage. In the power of the Spirit, we will remain steadfast

against compromise and pressures from the surrounding culture. In God's grace, the

Global South Fellowship will support and nurture Anglican provinces, dioceses and

networks of churches that hold on to the orthodox teaching of holy Scripture across our

worldwide Communion.

14. At the same time, the Global South Fellowship will major on Gospel mission and ministry

in the world. God has called us to stand for the true Gospel witness, to maintain,

practise and propagate true biblical teachings and practices. Jesus Christ Himself is the

standard of our righteousness. We are called to trust Him, depend on Him, and work

together with Him and with one another, "to make ready for the Lord a people

prepared" (Luke 1:17).

15. The call to strengthen our oneness in Christ and our focus on the work of the Gospel is

especially timely, in view of the abandonment of biblically orthodox teachings and

traditions passed down to us by the early church fathers, including the teachings on

human sexuality.

16. Other challenges to mission in the Global South include:

a. The COVID-19 pandemic which has disrupted life in church and society worldwide,

b. Political upheavals within nations and conflicts between nations which have

destabilized the world and displaced populations,

c. Persecution of Christians in parts of the Global South such as Northern Nigeria, India,

Pakistan, Sudan and elsewhere,

d. Effects of climate change causing much suffering due to drought, lack of safe

drinking water, flooding, etc., and

e. Spread of secularism, liberalism, revisionist theology and prosperity gospel.

"To make ready for the Lord a people prepared"

17. The Conference was immensely strengthened by the daily devotions:

a. "Ready to share the Gospel" (Luke 5:1-11). The Most Revd Dr Tito Zavala (Chile)

encouraged the Conference with Christ's example of being always ready to share the

Good News wherever He went. God blesses those who are ready to follow Christ out

of our churches to be "fishers of men" in all walks of life.

b. "Ready to suffer for the faith" (Luke 9:18-27). The Most Revd Henry Ndukuba

(Nigeria) reminded us that following Christ includes suffering with Him and for Him.

Suffering avails to us God's grace. It deepens our faith and proves God's faithfulness.

It cannot be compared to our rewards, for Christ has overcome the world (John

16:33).

c. "Ready to serve the needy" (Luke 10:25-37). The Most Revd Dr Mouneer Anis

(Alexandria) reminded us that Christ preached the Kingdom and served the needy

(Luke 4). Christ calls His church to do likewise (Matt 25). When ministry is holistic,

people will experience the Kingdom of God, and the church will grow (Acts 4:32-35).

d. "Ready to stand before the Returning King" (Luke 21:25-36). The Most Revd Melter

Tais (South East Asia) reminded us to focus on the glory of Christ instead of the

manner of His return. In view of his glorious resurrection and promised return, we

should stand firm in prayer and share the Gospel faithfully, for "in the Lord (our)

labour is not in vain" (1 Cor 15:58).

18. The Conference also experienced the joy of worship, sharing and praying in small groups

across provinces and nations, as a fresh and concrete expression of koinonia amongst

Global South provinces.

Pro tem Board of the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA)

19. The Conference resolved to constitute the pro tem4 Board of the Global South

Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) in keeping with a conciliar structure.

20. In consultation with the Global South Primates Steering Committee, the pro tem Board

shall implement the Covenantal Structure, focusing on membership applications into the

GSFA and preparations for the first General Assembly in 2023 or 2024. Upon the

conclusion of the first General Assembly, the Board of the GSFA elected at the Assembly

shall take over from the pro tem Board to continue the work of the GSFA.

21. The Conference resolved that the pro tem Board shall consist of four (4) office bearers

and nominated Primates of the Global South Primates Steering Committee, two (2)

bishops, two (2) clergy and four (4) lay persons.

22. The duly nominated and elected members of the pro tem Board are:

Chairman: The Most Revd Dr Justin Badi Arama (South Sudan)

Vice Chairman: The Most Revd Dr Hector (Tito) Zavala (Chile)

Primates: The Most Revd Dr Foley Beach (North America)

The Most Revd Dr James Wong (Indian Ocean)

Bishops: The Rt Revd Dr Steven Abarrow (South East Asia)

The Rt Revd Darlington Bendankeha (Tanzania)

Clergy: The Venerable Emad Basilios (Alexandria)

The Revd Dr Paul Myint Htet Htin Ya (Myanmar)

Lay Persons: Mr Elisama Daniel (South Sudan)

Mr D. Raja Singam (South East Asia)

Ms Naw Sar Kabaw Htoo (Myanmar)

Mrs Hilda Yerriah (Indian Ocean)

Pro tem (Latin): temporary, intended to exist or be used for only a short time.

Launch of the Economic Empowerment and Missions Partnership Tracks

23. The Global South Fellowship will develop its communal "one anotherness" through

prayer, resource sharing and joint ministry. Four areas of our common life identified in

the Covenantal Structure Paper are:

a. Mission and Evangelism

b. Worship and Liturgy

c. Discipleship and Ministerial Formation

d. Economic Empowerment and Community Services

24. These relational commitments to one another will be actualised through specific Track

Committees which will work with other doctrinally orthodox global bodies in the

Anglican Communion and mission agencies.

25. The Conference affirmed the Global South Primates Steering Committee to appoint

Chairpersons to form and lead these Track Committees. Each Track is empowered to

define its Terms of Reference in accordance with the Covenantal Structure Paper, and to

mobilize such resources as necessary to operationalize its work accordingly.

26. The Economic Empowerment Track, chaired by Mr Keith Chua (Singapore), was

launched at this Conference to assist churches and economic projects facing financial

constraints by providing catalytic support, appropriate funding and strategic networking.

27. The Missions Partnership Track, chaired by Bishop John Yeo (Sabah), was launched to

spur, equip, renew and connect member provinces and dioceses to proclaim the Gospel,

plant churches and send cross-cultural workers into the mission fields of the world.

Confidence in the midst of crisis

28. The Right Rev Rennis Ponniah, Honorary Director of the GSFA Secretariat, reflected on

the immense challenges of COVID-19. He urged the Conference to see COVID-19 in

biblical terms as a "pestilence" (2 Chron 7:12-14) calling both Church and society to

repentance and return to God. It is part of the "birth pangs" before Christ's return (Matt

24:8, NASB). The good news is that God's judgment and salvation go hand in time.

Bishop Rennis urged the Conference to seek the face of God with a voice of humility (2

Chron 20:12) for His mercy, deliverance and revival.

29. The Most Rev Dr Foley Beach, Primate of the Anglican Church in North America,

reminded the Conference that the Church has faced serious crises of many kinds

throughout her history--famines, wars, pandemics, persecution, immorality, heresy,

schisms, etc. Through it all, the Church can be confident because (a) it is God's Church,

(b) it will not be overcome, (c) it is built upon the foundation of the Apostles and

Prophets with Christ Himself as the Cornerstone, and (d) God is faithful to accomplish

His purpose of calling sinners to repentance and eternal life (Matt 16:18; Eph 2:19-22).

Ultimately, Christ is the source of our confidence (Rom 8:35-38).

Going forward: Practical Actions

30. The spirit of the Conference was to consecrate ourselves, repent of our own sins and be

renewed in the Holy Spirit to be God's servant community in the world.

31. Responding to the call of holy Scripture heard throughout this Conference, and relying

on the power of the Holy Spirit (Zech 4:6), the participants of the Conference strongly

resolved to take these practical actions:

a. Proclaim the Gospel in word, deed and lifestyle to our households, neighbours and

the diverse communities in our nations;

b. Call people to "repentance and personal faith in Jesus Christ" for forgiveness of sins

and newness of life;

c. Brace ourselves for the suffering that may come our way, by holding steadfastly to

the Lord;

d. Guard the truth of God's Word and be a strong "voice" for "the faith once delivered"

in our communities, the Anglican Communion and the world;

e. Care for one another across provinces and dioceses through the sharing of

economic resources and expertise, facilitated by the work of the Economic

Empowerment Track;

f. Form mission partnerships across provinces and dioceses to strengthen one

another in evangelism, discipleship and church planting, facilitated by the work of

the Missions Partnership Track;

g. Address the challenges of COVID-19 together and make the time of adversity a time

of Kingdom advance: when the dynamic reign of the Lord our God is experienced by

our respective nations as we minister to human needs, work toward social justice

and righteousness, and share with people our living hope in Jesus Christ;

h. Pray steadfastly for the Church and for the world through our participation in the

Global Digital House of Prayer using the INTERSEED Prayer Application and forming

small Intercession Bands (IB) across the provinces, supported by our website

www.thegsfa.org; and

i. Pursue diligently the full implementation of the GSFA Covenantal Structure so that

God can use the GSFA as His light to shine forth the transforming "grace and truth"

of Christ Jesus (John 1:14, 17) for such a time as this.

Conclusion

32. The Eighth Global South Conference 2021 has sounded its clear trumpet call for the

Church of Jesus Christ to hold fast "the faith that was once for all delivered to the saints"

(Jude 3) and for the Gospel of "repentance for the forgiveness of sins (to) be proclaimed

in His name to all nations" (Luke 24:44-49).

Motion on the Communique:

That this 8th Global South Conference (Trumpet) accepts and adoptsthe document presented

by the Ven Wong Tak Meng and the Drafting Team as the Communique from our Conference

held online from 14th

- 17th October 2021.

Proposer: The Most Revd James Wong

Seconder: The Most Revd Stephen Than

Results:

For 95% (57 votes)

Against Nil

Abstain 5% (3 votes)

Addendum: A Vote of Thanks

Archbishop Mouneer Anis proposed a vote of thanks to the Chair (The Most Revd Dr Justin

Badi) for leading the Conference so wonderfully as well as to the Conference Secretariat

Team (Rt Revd Rennis Ponniah, Revd William Mok, Mrs Deborah Mok, Dr Stanley Lai, Mr

Keith Chua, Diocese of Singapore Admin staff plus the Worship Ministry team & IT Staff of

Church of Our Saviour), and the Communique Drafting team (Ven Wong Tak Meng, Ven

Emad Basilios, Canon Joseph Bilal) for all their hard work in making the online Conference a

success. The Motion was seconded by Archbishop Hector (Tito) Zavala, and overwhelmingly

supported by the delegates.

FOOTNOTES

2 The full text of the Chairperson's Opening Address is found on the GSFA website: www.thegsfa.org.

3 The full text of the Covenantal Structure paper is found on the GSFA website: www.thegsfa.org.

Eighth Trumpet of the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches, 17 October 2021