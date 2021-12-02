CLIMATE SALVATION & COVID OUTRANKS HEAVENLY SALVATION FOR ANGLICAN PRIMATES

A communique released by the primates made no mention of salvation as a godly (heavenly) issue or that the climate is constantly changing. The communique also avoided mention that the salvation of souls takes precedence over climate change. Heaven rejoices over one sinner that repents, not if the Colorado River recedes two inches next year.

The primates' discussions focused on global crises that are also slated to be key themes of next summer's Lambeth Conference. The bishops shared different ways that their churches have responded to the widespread suffering caused by the pandemic. They called for a global response to the disparities in the worldwide distribution of life-saving vaccines.

So, the question must be asked, why was there no concern for widespread persecution of Christians in the world? Every day, 13 Christians worldwide are killed because of their faith. Every day, 12 churches or Christian buildings are attacked. And every day, 12 Christians are unjustly arrested or imprisoned, and another 5 are abducted. Churches in Zamfara state, northern Nigeria, have been threatened with attack unless they close down and stop meeting for worship, said a recent news report.

The threat, believed to come from Islamist militants, was made in a letter sent to Nigerian police and security services. Some 50,000 Christians have been slaughtered in Nigeria with nary a word from the Primates.

"Let's pray for Christians in northern Nigeria, especially in Zamfara state, as we are issued a three-year ultimatum to close all churches in the state," requested an unnamed Nigerian church leader. Why are Anglican primates not called to pray for their dying brothers and sisters.

The Chinese government openly kidnaps Christians, tears down crosses and bulldozes churches to the ground and nothing is said. Iran openly persecutes Christians and Saudi Arabia won't allow a single church to be built on their soil, despite the fact that thousands of Christian workers from Asian countries fill their cities.

"The numbers of God's people who are suffering should mean the Church is dying--that Christians are keeping quiet, losing their faith, and turning away from one another," World Watch leaders stated. "But that's not what's happening. Instead, in living color, we see the words of God recorded in the prophet Isaiah: 'I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert'" (Isa. 43:19, ESV).

The listed nations contain 309 million Christians living in places with very high or extreme levels of persecution, up from 260 million in last year's list.

Nigeria is among the worst hit with thousands of Anglican Christians dying at the hands of Boko Haram and Fulani Tribesmen.

Another 31 million could be added from the 24 nations that fall just outside the top 50--such as Cuba, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)--for a ratio of 1 in 8 Christians worldwide facing persecution. This includes 1 in 6 believers in Africa and 2 out of 5 in Asia.

So why no concern for our own Anglican brothers and sisters who daily suffer for their faith in the communion's most populated province.

And what of post modernism and humanism, secularism and pansexuality that is eating the soul of Western civilization, slowly destroying it, while Islam, atheism and the dark Internet destroy the very foundation of the West.

Welby's own church, the Church of England is in dire straits. He can barely muster three quarters of a million souls to worship on any given Sunday in a population of 66 million! His parishes are small, withering and dying. Welby's bishops are consumed with woke issues. Souls are entering a Christless eternity, while he and his bishops agonize over whether to fully embrace homosexual marriage.

It could be fodder for the dark comedy of Lewis Black's, "the end of the universe", Part 1. Part 2, "the end of the Anglican Communion."

The irony of 500 bishops and their spouses attending Canterbury next year, most of whom will arrive in planes which are one of the major sources of global pollution, seems lost on the ABC. Aviation is one of the fastest-growing sources of the greenhouse gas emissions driving global climate change. In fact, if the entire aviation sector were a country, it would be one of the top 10 carbon-polluting nations on the planet! Why not Zoom the whole thing?!

The reason is this. In person, Welby can schmooze the bishops with words like "listening" -- a favorite word of former PB Frank Griswold who used it to broker sodomy into The Episcopal Church -- a successful ploy as it turned out. Another word is "fellowship" -- remind everyone that they are part of something larger and we should all stay together despite our differences. God would want it that way. Ignore Scripture, or pay lip service to creation care, but ignore doctrine, the 39 Articles, and scriptural absolutes about sexual behavior. Don't go down that rabbit hole, it is unproductive, exclusionary (fails the inclusive and diversity tests) and keep everyone praying in the hope that God will bless everyone abundantly more than they could ask or think.

It won't work of course, but Welby will take a victory lap when it is all over. Then he will go back to the reality that his own Church is dying and he hasn't the power or theology to stop or save it.

This is his worst nightmare as he stands on the ramparts of Lambeth Palace as he watches his progressive Western provinces sink into the sunset, wondering where it all went wrong. In the beginning was the flesh, and the flesh became climate change and the planet was saved.

