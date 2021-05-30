Church of Uganda Will Hold Restricted Martyrs Day Celebrations

The Anglicans were killed at one spot and the Catholics from another area. In the 1970's both churches started holding annual ceremonies at the spots where the martyrs were killed. Later they constructed shrines at the places where martyrs were slaughtered.

Over the past four years, before COVID-19 hit, over 1 million believers converged on both shrines on June 3 to remember the killing of the martyrs and to pray to almighty God. Some pilgrims, including those from neighboring countries, walked long distances on foot to Namugongo as a symbol of identifying themselves with the martyrs. A few fly in from the USA, UK, Nigeria, Sweden and other counties.

But this time, such pomp will not be seen at Namugongo. Only 200 Anglicans will attend the annual ceremony.

According to the Provincial Secretary of the Church of Uganda, the Rev. Canon William Ongeng, the Church of Uganda will hold a stripped-down service at the Anglican Martyrs site of Namugongo.

"Due to COVID19 guidelines, only 200 guests have been invited. Among those invited are the Archbishop, Bishops, Clergy, the choir, and other guests," Ongeng said.

All those attending have been told that they must wear masks and observe SOPs. A communique from Church of Uganda says that the country's president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been invited as guest of honor.

The main celebrant for the planned two hours service is the Anglican Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba. The service will be streamed on Church founded media houses and some national radios and televisions.

