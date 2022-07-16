CHURCH OF NIGERIA RELEASES ANGLICAN CHAPLAINS TO THE ACNA

Bishop Derek Jones, Bishop of the Armed Forces and Chaplaincy, couldn't participate in the 2019 agreement between the ACNA and the CoN that called for the former CANA dioceses to be either fully ACNA or CoN. The JAFC was structured in such a way that it needed to remain connected to both provinces. Consequently, the JAFC remained as a "dual jurisdiction" canonically resident in the CoN while fully functioning within the structure, and to the benefit and ministry of the ACNA until this latest agreement.

In point of fact, the JAFC is so fully integrated into the life and ministry of the ACNA that most didn't realize they weren't already wholly ACNA. Another Anglican news agency was actually duped into reporting a few months ago that the "JAFC is leaving the ACNA for Nigeria," based upon the false statements of a former Anglican priest, who was defrocked after a unanimous ecclesiastical court decision in part for being habitually untruthful. Clearly the JAFC couldn't "move" to a province in which it was already resident. But this shows how relatively unknown was this issue. In 2020, Archbishop Beach charged Bps Bill Atwood and Kevin Allen, along with Archbishop Robert Duncan to work with Bishop Jones and the JAFC to do what needed to be done to see a transfer take place. They clearly had success.

VOL reached out to Bishop Jones about the latest news and he said, "This past March, I did make a formal request of Nigerian Archbishop Henry Ndukuba and Archbishop Foley Beach to allow me to facilitate discussions toward the full canonical transfer of the JAFC diocese from Nigeria to the ACNA. Those discussions culminated in an agreement between the Primates this past month to affect such a transfer."

Archbishop Beach is traveling abroad and was not available for comment. This is great news for the ACNA and all involved.