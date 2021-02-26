- Home
Church of Nigeria Calls on Government to Improve Security
By David W. Virtue, DD
www.virtueonline.org
February 26, 2021
The Anglican Church of Nigeria House of Bishops is calling on the Government to improve security and rebuild churches destroyed by terrorists.
In a Communique from their annual episcopal retreat held recently, the Bishops of the Church of Nigeria led by The Most Rev. Henry C. Ndukuba, Primate of all Nigeria expressed grave concern that there is nowhere in Nigeria that is currently safe, either from the paths to the highways, from the home to the school, from the street to the market place, or from the office to the farm due to the unabating killings by the Boko Haram insurgency, the untamed Fulani Militia attacks, kidnappings, banditry, armed-robbery and ritual killings.
The Retreat, called on the Government to tighten its security noose so as to guarantee the security of life and property in the country.
The House of Bishops observed with great concern that since the insurgence by Islamic fundamentalists and other militias, many monumental buildings and structures had been destroyed. While the Government has intervened in the reconstruction of many structures destroyed by these unpatriotic elements, many Churches are still left in ruin. The House called on the Government to rebuild those Churches to provide a spiritual fulcrum-place of gathering for Christians in the affected areas.
END