Church of Nigeria Calls on Government to Improve Security

By David W. Virtue, DD

www.virtueonline.org

February 26, 2021

The Anglican Church of Nigeria House of Bishops is calling on the Government to improve security and rebuild churches destroyed by terrorists.

In a Communique from their annual episcopal retreat held recently, the Bishops of the Church of Nigeria led by The Most Rev. Henry C. Ndukuba, Primate of all Nigeria expressed grave concern that there is nowhere in Nigeria that is currently safe, either from the paths to the highways, from the home to the school, from the street to the market place, or from the office to the farm due to the unabating killings by the Boko Haram insurgency, the untamed Fulani Militia attacks, kidnappings, banditry, armed-robbery and ritual killings.