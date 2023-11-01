Where is the outrage at what Hamas has done to Gaza over the last twenty years and the continual firing of rockets into Israel for which the world and church leaders show no similar outrage?

Israel got out of Gaza with settlers kicking and screaming in 2005, leaving Gazans with an opportunity to turn Gaza into another tourist Mecca destination building hotels overlooking the Mediterranean. It never happened. The Gaza authorities will now be using Hamas' tunnels as the early graves of thousands of Gazans, a latter-day catacomb.

Israel has said it won't stop its campaign to destroy Hamas. Israel says it abides by international law with its bombing of Hamas locations and for the most part has done that. Occasionally a bomb goes astray and this happens. Last week a Hamas rocket hit a hospital parking lot killing hundreds with these same church leaders saying nothing. Outraged pro Palestinians groups around the world assaulted Jews, embassies, an airplane, and synagogues saying that Israel did the killing. They did not.

The outrage against Israel is lopsided. Israel now knows that a two-state solution is untenable, the Palestinians want one state with Jews cast into the Mediterranean to drown.

Israel now must contend with Hezbollah, the Palestinian Authority, Syria, Lebanon and, in the background, Iran who is busy supplying arms and money to its proxy brothers.

Collateral damage has always been a fixture of war. Always.

And last week we saw just how lopsided condemnation of Israel took when the UN secretary-general, António Guterres, faced calls from Israeli officials to resign, after saying that "the Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation." Garbage. Gaza has suffered under the iron fist of Hamas that has manipulated ordinary Gazans into believing their lives would be better if they destroyed Israel with rockets. Israeli leaders called for his resignation. They can spot Jew hatred 100 miles away.

Israel's patience ran out with the slaughter of 1400 of their own people. Enough is enough.

Israel cannot and should not stop till the last Hamas has been taken out and some sort of democratic institution replace them. Humanitarian ceasefire works to Hamas's advantage as do fuel supplies. Hamas has a way of siphoning off supplies hurting the very people they rule over.

The weak wobbly Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby shields his annoyance with Israel behind a wall of theo-babble that, when interpreted, basically means screw Israel.

The Palestinians have been sold a bill of goods. First Arab strongmen and now Iranian theocrats have been happy to maximize Palestinian hardship; it is the currency they use to distract their own public. As one Israeli aptly put it, Iran has shown its resolve: It is willing to fight Israel down to the last Palestinian shouting "Allahu Akbar." Hamas is Iran's bloodthirsty agent. As the editor of The Week noted, "every innocent Palestinian in Gaza is Hamas' hostage."

I watched a MEMRI-TV moment wherein a Hamas leader demonstrated how to slit a Jewish throat and toss him away. It was too much to watch.

The US should support Israel not because a handful of rich American evangelical "prophetic" preachers give apocalyptic interpretations of Scripture predicting the end of the world. The US should support Israel because it is a democratic state.

Israel should not be intimidated by growing world opinion against them. This is a civilizational moment. One day perhaps Gaza will have hotels overlooking the Mediterranean, and, if I am still alive, I can sip a good Israeli wine while eating a plate of falafel with my wife occasionally checking me for dementia.

