CHURCH OF ENGLAND PRIESTS SAY PREMARITAL, GAY SEX NOT IMMORAL

Canon Maggie McLean, the Canon Missioner at York Minster, lights the Paschal Candle, a Christian symbol of Christ rising from the empty tomb on the first Easter Day, in York Minster's Lady Chapel in York, northern England on May 12, 2020. - Following an announcement by the House of Bishops ...OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

THOMAS D. WILLIAMS, PH.D.

BREITBART.COM

30 Aug 2023

A majority of priests of the Church of England want the church to offer same-sex weddings and allow premarital and gay sex, according to a major survey.

The survey, conducted by The Times, found most Anglican priests think church teaching should be brought into line with public opinion on moral issues.

Most priests support a change to allow gay couples to get married in church, with 53.4 percent in favor and 36.5 percent opposed, revealed the survey, which assessed responses from 1,200 active Anglican priests.