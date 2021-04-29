Christ Church Accokeek and the Episcopal Diocese of Washington Agree to Sale of Property

PRESS RELEASE

By Marianne Budde

April 29, 2021

Dear Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington,

After a lengthy process of prayerful discernment, respectful conversation, and engagement with the Presiding Bishop's Office and the Standing Committee, the leadership of the Diocese of Washington, working together with the leadership of Christ Church Accokeek, has decided to sell the property of Christ Church Accokeek to a new corporate entity that is not in union with the Diocese. We have reached this decision in a spirit of friendship.

The leadership and congregation of Christ Church feel it best to pursue their ministry outside of The Episcopal Church. While the leaders of the Diocese of Washington regret that decision, we honor it and have worked with Christ Church leaders toward mutually agreeable terms for the Diocese and The Episcopal Church to sell their interests in the real and personal property of Christ Church Accokeek. The terms of the agreement were finalized on April 2, 2021. Further, we intend to take formal action at the next regular meeting of the Diocesan Convention to recognize that Christ Church Accokeek is no longer a parish in union with the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.