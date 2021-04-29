jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » Christ Church Accokeek and the Episcopal Diocese of Washington Agree to Sale of Property
Christ Church Accokeek and the Episcopal Diocese of Washington Agree to Sale of Property

Christ Church Accokeek and the Episcopal Diocese of Washington Agree to Sale of Property

PRESS RELEASE

By Marianne Budde
April 29, 2021

Dear Friends of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington,

After a lengthy process of prayerful discernment, respectful conversation, and engagement with the Presiding Bishop's Office and the Standing Committee, the leadership of the Diocese of Washington, working together with the leadership of Christ Church Accokeek, has decided to sell the property of Christ Church Accokeek to a new corporate entity that is not in union with the Diocese. We have reached this decision in a spirit of friendship.

The leadership and congregation of Christ Church feel it best to pursue their ministry outside of The Episcopal Church. While the leaders of the Diocese of Washington regret that decision, we honor it and have worked with Christ Church leaders toward mutually agreeable terms for the Diocese and The Episcopal Church to sell their interests in the real and personal property of Christ Church Accokeek. The terms of the agreement were finalized on April 2, 2021. Further, we intend to take formal action at the next regular meeting of the Diocesan Convention to recognize that Christ Church Accokeek is no longer a parish in union with the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.

On behalf of the congregation, the Rev. Brian Vander Well writes, 'We are deeply grateful to the Presiding Bishop, his office, the Standing Committee and especially to Bishop Budde, herself, for their grace, kindness and integrity."

I am personally grateful to Father Brian Vander Wel, Mr. Frank McDonough, and all the leaders of Christ Church for the spirit in which we entered and completed this process together. May God bless and guide them and those they lead in their lives and ministries.

Faithfully,

Bishop Mariann
Episcopal Diocese of Washington

VOL FOOTNOTE: The parish will join the Diocese of the Mid-Atlantic under Bishop John Guernsey.

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org