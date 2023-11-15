- Home
CEEC responds to General Synod decision
Nov 15, 2023
Revd Canon John Dunnett, National Director, Church of England Evangelical Council (CEEC), said:
"CEEC is grieved and saddened that the General Synod passed a motion earlier this afternoon to continue with the implementation of the bishops' proposals. These proposals depart from a biblical understanding of sex and marriage, in particular by enabling blessings for same sex couples in parish churches. This decision follows a process that has been widely observed as unduly hasty, incomplete and haphazard.
"This is, however, more than just a departure from the biblical understanding of sex and marriage. Sadly, today marks a 'watershed' moment, in that it appears that the Church of England no longer sees Scripture as our supreme authority.
"If the bishops continue with the implementation of their proposals, we believe this will have a devastating impact on churches across the country and beyond. It will tear local parish congregations apart, damage the relationship between large numbers of clergy and their bishops and cause churches across the dioceses to feel as though their shepherds have abandoned them. It may also serve a final blow to the unity of the Anglican Communion.
"CEEC longs for a resurgence of faithfulness to biblical teaching, which would deepen the unity for which Jesus prayed in John 17.
"CEEC is committed to supporting the ministry of orthodox evangelical lay people and ministers across the dioceses. In the next few days CEEC will announce a series of provisions for orthodox evangelicals and work to do all it can to ensure evangelical life and witness in the Church of England continues for years to come."
