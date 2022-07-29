CANTERBURY: LAMBETH PRIMATES ARGUE OVER WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A CHRISTIAN FAMILY

Sudanese Archbishop Justin Badi disagreed, and said Jesus modeled the family by saying, Now Jesus' mother and brothers came to see him, but they were not able to get near him because of the crowd. Someone told him, "Your mother and brothers are standing outside, wanting to see you. He replied, "My mother and brothers are those who hear God's word and put it into practice." (Luke 8:19-21)

"Who is my family?" Badi, echoing Scripture asked. The Sudanese primate expounded on his theme saying, that the true family of God are those who listen to and respect the Word of God, the Father.

HOLY COMMUNION WITHHELD

Badi said evidence of the broken family is that a number of global bishops had already withheld themselves from communion and will do so again on Sunday. "The reason for this is that the sacrament is central and spiritual for our communion. In coming to the sacrament, we are called to sincerely repent and live a new life and be one in Christ."

"Communion is related to Holy Communion and bishops are not on the same page because the sacrament is central and spiritual for our communion."

"At the moment our brothers have not repented, and we have not repented (of our separation from them). Abstaining ourselves from the sacrament is a polite way of signaling these things."

Badi said, "no sanctions (on those who disobey Resolution 1:10) therefore no communion."

Since Lambeth Resolution 1:10 was passed, provinces such as the Episcopal Church in America (TEC), the Episcopal Anglican Church of Brazil, the Anglican Church of Canada, the Anglican Church of Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia, The Scottish Episcopal Church and The Church in Wales, have either ordained gay, married bishops, or opted to conduct gay weddings. This, despite the Resolution stating that the 1998 conference bishops "cannot advise the legitimising or blessing of same sex unions, nor ordaining those involved in same gendered unions".

Badi expanded his theme and said orthodox bishops at the Lambeth Conference represented 75% of the Anglican Communion; The Episcopal Church only has 3%.

"The bishops also want the Communion to impose sanctions on Provinces which ordain bishops in same-sex relations, and conduct same sex weddings." He said that orthodox bishops will not receive Holy Communion in the cathedral alongside gay-partnered bishops, and those who endorse same-sex unions in the Church's faith and order. They shall remain seated."

Questioned by VOL about the changed language in the Human Dignity call, Bishop Tim Thornton and the ABC both denied the resolution was off the table. Welby went on to affirm that 1:10 is still there and has not been removed. "It is there not once but twice." Clearly Welby sees 1:10 as an integrally related, coherent whole not to be subject of pick and choose.

Thornton said the language of Lambeth calls indicated that it was not a decision-making, legislative body.

When VOL asked Badi about what he perceived as 1:10 being pulled, he said that it was there but "hidden" to placate gay bishops.

Badi said it is not just about sexuality, it is the "authority of the bible which is essential to our faith and order."

In an exclusive interview with Indian Ocean Primate James Wong, VOL was told that in no way would orthodox Global South bishops leave the communion. "We are going to invite Welby to reaffirm 1:10 as the official teaching of the Anglican Communion on marriage and sexuality."

An astute observer told VOL that Welby himself said the Archbishop of Canterbury is a "thing" a focus of unity, whose role is to convene and be President of the Lambeth conference which means responsibility for everything that goes wrong. He is signaling that his own personal and clear witness to Jesus, salvation and the Holy Spirit need to be understood separately from the institution called Canterbury. He is saying, "Personally I am with 1.10, but as ABC I have to consider X, Y and Z." How else can he justify his dual positions?"

Archbishop Welby sees Canterbury as the emotional center of the communion.

