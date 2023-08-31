jQuery Slider

You are here

Home » news » CANADA'S WOKE NIGHTMARE: A WARNING TO THE WEST
CANADA'S WOKE NIGHTMARE: A WARNING TO THE WEST

CANADA'S WOKE NIGHTMARE: A WARNING TO THE WEST

MERCATOR STAFF
August 31, 2023

From The Telegraph (London): "Under Justin Trudeau, Canada has sought to position itself as the global bastion of progressive politics. In my latest Telegraph documentary ... I went to the former British colony to find out how Canadians are dealing with Trudeau's radical reforms; from the promotion of gender ideology in schools and the mass legalisation of drugs, to his extreme new suicide laws and clamp downs on freedom of speech."

Watch it here:

https://youtu.be/Qt2AuVQKpq0

Subscribe
Get a bi-weekly summary of Anglican news from around the world.
comments powered by Disqus
Trinity School for Ministry
Go To Top

VirtueOnline is the Anglican Communion's largest Biblically Orthodox Online News Service, read by more than 4,000,000 readers in 170 countries each year.





© Virtueonline 2014 all rights reserved.
570 Twin Lakes Rd.,
P.O. Box 111
Shohola, PA 18458

info@virtueonline.org