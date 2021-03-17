Bishop of Carlisle given an "informal rebuke" for giving a reference to a convicted sex abuser priest

Statement from the Bishop of Carlisle

The Bishop of Carlisle, the Rt Rev James Newcome, said: "May I begin by reiterating how sorry I am to those people who were hurt by the submission of a reference for Robert Bailey.

"This was something I did at his request and which I later recognised to have been an error of judgement on my part, leading to my request that it be withdrawn. I understand the anguish this will have caused those who suffered as a result of his crimes. I am deeply sorry for that and the survivors and their families will continue to be in my prayers.

"I committed to full co-operation with a subsequent National Safeguarding Team investigation. I have done so and accept the outcome completely.

"As I have previously said, I understand the need to learn from this situation and so I welcome the opportunity to engage wholeheartedly in further safeguarding training opportunities. Until that training is completed, I shall continue to step back from all diocesan safeguarding matters."

Original statement on Robert Bailey case:https://www.carlislediocese.org.uk/news/2020/10/12/statement-rev-robert-bailey/