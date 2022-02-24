Attack on Ukraine 'an act of great evil': Statement from archbishops of Canterbury and York

Press Release

February 24, 2022

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell have condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine as "an act of great evil."

They are urging Christians to make this Sunday a special day of prayer for Ukraine, Russia and for peace. They are also supporting a global day of prayer and fasting for peace on Ash Wednesday.

In a joint statement they said: "The horrific and unprovoked attack on Ukraine is an act of great evil.