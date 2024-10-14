'Atheism is a hopeless faith,' says John Lennox

Lennox wrote in response that he found himself to be a moral being and his heart cried out for justice.

"Atheism might seem to offer a solution by removing God from the equation, but in doing so, it removes all hope," wrote Lennox. "Without God, there is no ultimate justice, no life beyond death. Atheism is a hopeless faith."

Lennox said he had visited the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz many times "and each time I've wept." He understood why people become atheists in the face of such suffering. He also concurred that the issue of suffering itself is complicated.

The Oxford apologist further said that a cross lay at the heart of Christianity and with it came "suffering and extreme pain."

"It may be difficult to accept," he added, "but the Christian claim is that the person on the cross was God incarnate."

Lennox queried what God was doing on a cross and opined that it showed the Lord was not distant from our suffering.

"Instead, he has entered into it, becoming a part of it through Jesus Christ, but that's not the final step. Beyond the suffering of the cross, there is hope. The resurrection of Jesus means that death is not the end. That changes everything."

A personal and poignant illustration was used by Lennox to underline his point. His niece, aged 22, died from a brain tumor not long after marrying a youth pastor. Lennox recalled the experience of "profound suffering" for his family but acknowledged, "she held onto her faith in Christ." The reason being that Jesus "brings hope."

"He doesn't guarantee a release from the physical process of death," added Lennox, "but what he does guarantee is a salvation that transcends pandemics, transcends brain tumors, transcends death.

"Now atheism can't offer anything like that."