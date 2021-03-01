Archbishop Makgoba asks to make vaccine available in South Africa

Archbishop Thabo is specifically requesting that the Biden administration make the Moderna vaccine available in South Africa. He wants the Moderna vaccine because it is 94 per cent effective. Until recently, South Africa was preparing to begin injections of the Oxford / Astra-Zeneca vaccine, but the government halted the rollout because that vaccine has been shown to provide only minimal protection against a variant of the coronavirus first discovered in South Africa.

According to The Intercept, under a law known as Section 1498, the US government has the right to override a patent at any time as long as the company receives reasonable compensation. The provision would allow the US to permit low-cost competition on the vaccine.

Archbishop Thabo said that the crisis reminds him of apartheid because, he said: "these vaccines that are available to the global north and the west and available by Moderna reminds me that we are saying, like apartheid, 'Hey, you guys are not hu