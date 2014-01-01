- Home
Another Diabolical Synod
My dear Wermwood
Excellent progress at this week's General Synod.
It is a credit to you that the patients most enthusiastic about our Licensing Lust and Fornication programme are the bishops. And to think they really believe the impending prayers will ascend to the Enemy rather than descend to Our Father!
As you know, there is a threat of a challenge to the legality of our synodical achievement which may entail an irritating delay, but will ultimately prove futile.
Brought into being through the lust and fornication of a monarch, and a pliable parliament, the Church of England has blessed the fornication of its present supreme governor and consort and is legally subservient to a parliament which would have it marry, rather than bless same-sex couples.
Your affectionate uncle
Scrowtape