Another Diabolical Synod

As you know, there is a threat of a challenge to the legality of our synodical achievement which may entail an irritating delay, but will ultimately prove futile.

Brought into being through the lust and fornication of a monarch, and a pliable parliament, the Church of England has blessed the fornication of its present supreme governor and consort and is legally subservient to a parliament which would have it marry, rather than bless same-sex couples.

Your affectionate uncle

Scrowtape