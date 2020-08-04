Anglican Joint Synods (G4) - Polish National Catholic Church Dialogue

Bishop Sobiechowski served as the Dialogue Chairman for this meeting.

Updates were given by the various churches and the Union of Scranton about recent events within their respective communions and to how they have adapted to the ongoing Covid situation. The Churches spoke with a united voice about the marginalization of the Church by the media and various elected officials during this pandemic.

The members participating were of one accord affirming that Church is absolutely essential for the faithful to live out their Catholic Faith and Sacramental lives: especially during this time of anxiety and pandemic. The dialogue also discussed various ways the Churches can continue to grow closer together and achieve the unity that our Lord prayed for His Catholic Church.

The next meeting of the G4/PNCC Ecumenical Dialogue will take place in January of 2021 to be hosted by the G4 Churches.