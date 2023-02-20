ANGLICAN GLOBAL SOUTH FIRST ASSEMBLY: COMMUNIQUE ISSUED

June 18, 2024

CAIRO: The First Assembly of the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) meeting near Cairo and hosted by the Anglican Province of Alexandria closed on Saturday 15th June. Keenly aware of the division caused by those Provinces of the Communion which have departed from the historic faith,

the Assembly has taken an historic step forward to strengthen faithful Anglican unity and witness.

In their Communique, the GSFA Primates say that, 'With the joyful implementa2on of the Covenantal Structure, the GSFA offers a robust instrument to enable orthodox Anglicans to fulfil their historic vocation in a rapidly changing Communion. We have experienced the joy of diversity within the unity that the Holy Spirit gives us as we humbly receive the holy Scriptures as God's written Word (Eph. 4:1-7) and '...we are determined to free our beloved Communion to take the gospel to the ends of the earth, to build one another up in our faith and to foster true unity.'