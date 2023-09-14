- Home
Anglican Diocese of West Malaysia calls on Province of S. E. Asia to break ties with Church of England
PRESS RELEASE
Synod of the Diocese of West Malaysia.
Sept. 14, 2023
STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE OF BISHOPS OF THE PROVINCE OF THE ANGLICAN CHURCH IN SOUTH EAST ASIA.
The following statement was adopted by the Synod of the Diocese of West Malaysia
at its meeting at St. Katherine's Church, Kajang, Selangor on 26 July 2023:
Whereas the General Synod of the Church of England had voted on 9 February 2023 to
incorporate into the Church of England's authorised liturgy prayers for the blessing of
individuals in same-sex unions,
And whereas such developments are in direct contravention of Resolution 1.10 of the
Lambeth Conference 1998 on Human Sexuality, which declared that "homosexual
practice is incompatible with Scripture" and advised against the "legitimising or blessing
of same sex union",
And whereas the House of Bishops of the Province of the Anglican Church in South East
Asia ("Provincial House of Bishops") had on 18 February 2023 issued a Pastoral Letter
responding to and expressing grave reservations at this development by the Church of
England,
Now it is hereby agreed by the Synod of the Diocese of West Malaysia that we:
Disagree with and disapprove of the position adopted by the General Synod of the Church
of England in its decision of February 2023 on the issue of the blessing of individuals in
same-sex unions;
Urge the Synod of the Province of the Anglican Church in South East Asia to adopt a similar
position at the Provincial level, and further urge the Provincial House of Bishops to build
upon its Pastoral Letter by declaring a degree of impairment in the relationship between
the Province of the Anglican Church in South East Asia and the Church of England such
that we are able to continue to welcome, share, work and collaborate on issues of mission,
evangelism, faith and order with the individuals, churches, Dioceses and agencies of the
Church of England which are faithful and firm in upholding the provisions of Resolution
1.10 of the Lambeth Conference 1998, while ceasing to work or share fellowship with
those who do not.
Support all efforts and initiatives by the Provincial House of Bishops and all orthodox
Anglican Provinces and groupings within the Anglican Communion which are firmly
aligned to Resolution 1.10 of the Lambeth Conference 1998 together with all the other
agencies and bodies within the Anglican Communion to work towards resetting the
Anglican Communion on its biblical foundations and to reform the structures and
instruments of the Anglican Communion in order to uphold the orthodox teachings of the
Anglican Church on human sexuality; and
Endeavour to bring about a new global leadership framework in the worldwide Anglican
Communion in which the current Instruments of Communion may be replaced by
structures which are more relevant to, representative and reflective of the present and
continuing shift in the global membership of the Anglican Communion.
END