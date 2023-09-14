And whereas such developments are in direct contravention of Resolution 1.10 of the

Lambeth Conference 1998 on Human Sexuality, which declared that "homosexual

practice is incompatible with Scripture" and advised against the "legitimising or blessing

of same sex union",

And whereas the House of Bishops of the Province of the Anglican Church in South East

Asia ("Provincial House of Bishops") had on 18 February 2023 issued a Pastoral Letter

responding to and expressing grave reservations at this development by the Church of

England,

Now it is hereby agreed by the Synod of the Diocese of West Malaysia that we:

Disagree with and disapprove of the position adopted by the General Synod of the Church

of England in its decision of February 2023 on the issue of the blessing of individuals in

same-sex unions;

Urge the Synod of the Province of the Anglican Church in South East Asia to adopt a similar

position at the Provincial level, and further urge the Provincial House of Bishops to build

upon its Pastoral Letter by declaring a degree of impairment in the relationship between

the Province of the Anglican Church in South East Asia and the Church of England such

that we are able to continue to welcome, share, work and collaborate on issues of mission,

evangelism, faith and order with the individuals, churches, Dioceses and agencies of the

Church of England which are faithful and firm in upholding the provisions of Resolution

1.10 of the Lambeth Conference 1998, while ceasing to work or share fellowship with

those who do not.

Support all efforts and initiatives by the Provincial House of Bishops and all orthodox

Anglican Provinces and groupings within the Anglican Communion which are firmly

aligned to Resolution 1.10 of the Lambeth Conference 1998 together with all the other

agencies and bodies within the Anglican Communion to work towards resetting the

Anglican Communion on its biblical foundations and to reform the structures and

instruments of the Anglican Communion in order to uphold the orthodox teachings of the

Anglican Church on human sexuality; and

Endeavour to bring about a new global leadership framework in the worldwide Anglican

Communion in which the current Instruments of Communion may be replaced by

structures which are more relevant to, representative and reflective of the present and

continuing shift in the global membership of the Anglican Communion.

END