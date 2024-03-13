Anglican Diocese of The Trinity Wins Court Case over Dissolution Claim by Nigerian Anglican Province

The Nigerian leaders sought to dissolve ADOTT and bring it under the authority of the Nigerian province. Presiding Judge Christina R. Klineman said the Nigerian leaders did not have the right to dissolve the ADOTT.

The decision on Monday is on dissolution. No foreign entity in this case (Church of Nigeria) has right to dissolve ADOTT. This puts to rest the claim that ADOTT is dissolved or to be dissolved by Church of Nigeria or any of her agent, said ADOTT Bishop Kay Adebogun.

"This is a major victory and unambiguous assertion," wrote Prof. Jacob Olupona Board chairman of ADOTT.

The judge requested an amendment to be made by the plaintiff to address the issues of property, money and resources owned solely or jointly with ADOTT. The counsel has till March 29, 2024 to submit an amendment and the counsel to the defendants will respond accordingly, before a ruling on the those.

ADOTT Bishop Kay Adebogun, wrote VOL to say that this is not a case of winning or losing. "It is sad that the secular court had to make this pronouncement for us. I am a bishop of the Church of God with my affiliation and root in the Church of Nigeria, serving in North America at that time. I started a new church plant in Canada 20 years ago in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, and God in his mercy blessed the work and it has grown with multiple branches across the country."

The bishop said this was not a moment of celebration but a call to sober reflection. "What direction is the Church of Jesus Christ going? I must extend intentional love to the Plaintiff and the defendant. Irrespective of the position or viewpoints we hold, I must extend forgiveness to all and pray others will extend forgiveness to me too. It is time to heal. It is time for a genuine round table discussion on our future together."

The bishop said it was time to put aside differences and seek the face of God. "This is not a time of vengeance, draconian rules, and revenge, but a call to genuine humility and return to a true sense of vision for mission. "It is a time for reflection, repentance, and prayers for us. I am calling everyone to same."

In January of 2024 the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) suspended the Rt. Rev. Olukayode Adebogun from his role as a cleric in the church.

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Rev. Dr. Henry C. Ndukuba approved the suspension of Adebogun, pending an immediate full investigation into his alleged conduct and willful disobedience to the authority of the church.

This involved both his erstwhile role as a Bishop of Anglican Diocese of The Trinity, ADOTT, and as the Area Bishop for Canada Missionary Region Area 1 in Canada.

The Anglican Cathedral Church of the Resurrection is based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Its Canadian headquarters is the Anglican Church of the Redeemer,in Regjna, SK.

END