The Anglican Convocation in Europe Synod Meets

Press Release

May 10, 2022

Representatives of the ACE Congregations and Ministry Units met at St Silas in Glasgow on May 6-7. This was the first in-person Synod of the Convocation, along with invited observers which included representatives of a number of congregations seeking to join the Convocation.

In his Bishop's charge, Bishop Andy Lines noted the diversity of ACE churches, but stressed their interconnection through the Anglican Network in Europe and Gafcon with historic, faithful, biblical, confessional Anglicans down the ages and across the world.

Drawing on 1 Thessalonians 2 &3, he highlighted how such partnership is a relationship between God's people that lasts for all eternity (2v19-20) and so matters now, so much so that it will bear any cost to ensure that others are strengthened and encouraged (3v5). It is a reciprocal relationship (3v6-9) which is seen particularly in prayerful dependence on God (3v10-12).