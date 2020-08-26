Anglican Church of Zimbabwe supports Catholic Bishops

We make it abundantly clear that since time immemorial, the Church in Zimbabwe has spoken against injustice and has been consistent in that regard. Any view or postulation to the contrary would be an attempt to re-write that narrative in order to promote a negative picture of what the Church stands for. The Church has the Biblical mandate to speak without fear or favour, particularly to a government which

believes that "The voice of the people is the voice of God." The prophetic ministry of the Church mandates it to speak for God and for His people as it is the ambassador of Christ and God is appealing through it. (2 Cor. 5:20).

As Anglican Bishops, we desire to see an engagement of all stakeholders (as requested by Zimbabwe Heads Of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD) and respect of the Constitution of the land and institutions thereof for the good of our nation and (Proverbs 11:14); victory for the nation as we, together, overcome all our challenges.

We also call upon the citizens of this our beautiful nation to remain calm, pray for peace and to work towards all that promotes peace and the common good. We also call upon all Christians and other religions to pray for our leaders and the nation at large for peace, stability and prosperity. To our brothers and Roman Catholic Church in particular, we say we are holding you in our prayers and

May the Blessing of the Almighty God strengthen you and be with you now and forever.

Amen.

+Ignatios Makumbe ACZ Chairman (Diocese of Central Zimbabwe)

+Godfrey Tawonezvi (Diocese of Masvingo)

+ Cleophas Lunga ( Diocese of Matabeleland)

+ Erick Ruwona (Diocese of Manicaland)

+ Farai Mutamiri (Diocese of Harare)