Anglican Church in Uganda to Construct Biggest Church in the Country

On Sunday, a fund-raising event was held at the Church and the deputy speaker of Uganda's parliament Thomas Tayebwa was the chief guest.

Over three hundred million shillings in cash and pledges was raised for the completion of the new Cathedral building at all saints Cathedral.

In a fundraising presided over by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament the Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, over three hundred million shillings was raised with deputy speaker contributing 60 million shillings out of 3 billion shillings required to complete the Cathedral. He bought a cow that was auctioned at 10 million shillings while the 50 shillings being contributed by his wife.

The Cathedral is designed to hold a congregation of over 5,000 people in a single service, with a 200-car parking space in the basement, allowing concurrent services in its four chapels.

Completion of all interior works and installations is anticipated by the end of 2023 while Exterior Works will be completed in 2024.

The Diocese of Kampala is one of the 38 constituent dioceses of the Church of Uganda inaugurated on 16 January 1972.

END