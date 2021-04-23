- Home
Anglican Church of Uganda Celebrates 60 years of Ministry as former Archbishop Confesses Adultery
By Godfrey Olukya
VOL African correspondent
www.virtueonline.org
April 23, 2021
The Anglican Church of Uganda held a thanksgiving service for their 60 years of self-governance, from 1961 to the present.
During the service former Archbishop Stanley Ntagali confessed his adultery and asked for forgiveness.
The ceremony was held at St. Paul's Cathedral Namirembe in the country's capital Kampala.
The Archbishop of Uganda, the Most Rev. Stephen Kaziimba said the Church was celebrating and thanking God for enabling them to grow and spread the gospel during these 60 years of self-governance.
"For the past 60 years, we have matured as a Church in the area of being self-governing. I am the ninth Archbishop of the Church and the eighth Ugandan to hold this office. That, in itself, is a testimony to our milestone of 60 years."
He said the Church was at first known as the Native Anglican Church, but 60 years ago the name was changed to the Church of Uganda and became a self-governing entity.
Preacher of the day, the Rev. George Katwesigye called upon Christians to continue giving support to the Church by not listening and accepting false teachings.
During the ceremony former Archbishop Stanley Ntagali publicly confessed how he had committed adultery and sought forgiveness. "I fell into the sin of adultery and I confess to the Lord to forgive me. I apologize to the Rev. Christopher and his wife Judith. I want to remain closer to Jesus. I want to continue standing on that solid rock," he said. Judith is the woman with whom he committed adultery.
In response, Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba said, "When we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, but when we confess our sins to almighty God, He is just and faithful. He forgives us all our sins. In the name of the father, the Son and Holy Spirit, Amen."
The Congregation clapped loudly after Kaziimba's speech.
Former Archbishop Ntagali retired last year in January. A few months later he was embroiled in an adultery scandal.
