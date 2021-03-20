- Home
Anglican Church hosts AAC for Renew Weekend
AAC News
March 20, 2021
FAYETTEVILLE, GA - One Anglican church spent this past weekend in a Renew conference organized by the American Anglican Council (AAC) and led by the Rev. Canon Mark Eldredge, Director of the AAC's Anglican Revitalization Ministries. The Rev. Canon Phil Ashey, President and CEO of the AAC, was also a keynote speaker. The church, All Saints Anglican Church (a parish in the Anglican Diocese of the South), is a growing community with excited parishioners, an outward focus toward evangelistic mission, church planting, and practical outreach, and a church life ready for more engagement with God the Holy Spirit and with one another.
The goal of this event was to bring teaching, exhortation, discussion, and prayer surrounding the person and work of the Holy Spirit in mission to the All Saints community. As Canon Mark taught, growth and revitalization cannot happen without true inner renewal and dependence on the Holy Spirit. The All Saints community was eager to receive and process this truth at a time when in-person relationships are beginning to emerge again.
Canon Mark spoke Friday evening about the implications of Pentecost for the Church today and the necessity for empowerment in mission and outreach. On Saturday, Canon Phil spoke on the Book of Acts, and Rev. Alan spoke on the work and ministry of the Holy Spirit. These presentations were followed by prayer for the participants.
The Rev. Michael Fry, Rector of All Saints, hosted the event along with the Rev. Alan Hansen who was also a keynote speaker at the conference. Rev. Alan was elected President and CEO of Acts 29 Ministries in 2002 where he developed over 50 hours of material regarding leadership training, healing, lay ministry, stewardship, evangelism, the Holy Spirit, and strategic planning. The American Anglican Council is grateful to have had him join them in this new renewal initiative.
Renew is a ministry for empowerment and renewal held at local Anglican churches across North America with a goal of providing congregations and their leaders a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit's power and encouragement as they engage in evangelism and outreach. If you'd like more information on the Renew Conference, or would like to schedule one in your church, please email Canon Mark at meldredge@americananglican.org to schedule a call.