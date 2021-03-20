Anglican Church hosts AAC for Renew Weekend

Canon Mark spoke Friday evening about the implications of Pentecost for the Church today and the necessity for empowerment in mission and outreach. On Saturday, Canon Phil spoke on the Book of Acts, and Rev. Alan spoke on the work and ministry of the Holy Spirit. These presentations were followed by prayer for the participants.

The Rev. Michael Fry, Rector of All Saints, hosted the event along with the Rev. Alan Hansen who was also a keynote speaker at the conference. Rev. Alan was elected President and CEO of Acts 29 Ministries in 2002 where he developed over 50 hours of material regarding leadership training, healing, lay ministry, stewardship, evangelism, the Holy Spirit, and strategic planning. The American Anglican Council is grateful to have had him join them in this new renewal initiative.

Renew is a ministry for empowerment and renewal held at local Anglican churches across North America with a goal of providing congregations and their leaders a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit's power and encouragement as they engage in evangelism and outreach. If you'd like more information on the Renew Conference, or would like to schedule one in your church, please email Canon Mark at meldredge@americananglican.org to schedule a call.